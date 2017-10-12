Small businesses need to be on the look-out for cyber attacks - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Small businesses need to be on the look-out for cyber attacks

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month across the United States.

Cyber attacks typically impact large companies but the Better Business Bureau says small businesses are also at risk.

According to the BBB, small business owners know the risks for cyber attacks but are at a loss as far as what to do if they're attacked. A new report from the Better Business Bureau found that half of small businesses reported they could only remain profitable for one month if they lost essential data.

Bill Fanelli, chief security officer for the Council of Better Business Bureaus says, "Small business owners get it, when we asked them about the most common cybersecurity threats- ransomware, phishing, malware-  they know what's out there, and most of them have basic protections in place."

Fanelli added although they have basic protections in place they're not using one of the most cost-effective preventions tools...employee education.

Dan Buchta, Montana Marketplace Director of the Better Business Bureau, says business owners need to be clear about what their cybersecurity policy is. About what emails your employees can open. About what sites they're allowed to go on and if you tighten down that security. You know you can block certain sites with your software, limit certain sites your employees can go on. You just want to make sure every employee is aware of what the threats are, how the threats make their way into your organization, and what things they might be doing that can give those threats access.

Buchta says phishing emails are the number one way cyber attacks work their way into small businesses.

     

  • LocalMore>>

  • Billings YMCA receives $8,000 from Heart and Sole Run

    Billings YMCA receives $8,000 from Heart and Sole Run

    Thursday, October 12 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-10-13 00:53:36 GMT
    The Billings YMCA can now make some upgrades to their indoor and outdoor playgrounds. Thanks to the Billings community that participated in the 2017 Heart and Sole run the YMCA now has 8,000 dollars to play with. Thursday, October 12th, YMCA Billings CEO Kim Kaiser happily accepted the $8,000 raised from this year's Heart and Sole run. The annual Heart and Sole run is held every Father's Day and benefits the YMCA. Kaiser says the kids are looking forward to the new improvements th...
    The Billings YMCA can now make some upgrades to their indoor and outdoor playgrounds. Thanks to the Billings community that participated in the 2017 Heart and Sole run the YMCA now has 8,000 dollars to play with. Thursday, October 12th, YMCA Billings CEO Kim Kaiser happily accepted the $8,000 raised from this year's Heart and Sole run. The annual Heart and Sole run is held every Father's Day and benefits the YMCA. Kaiser says the kids are looking forward to the new improvements th...

  • Small businesses need to be on the look-out for cyber attacks

    Small businesses need to be on the look-out for cyber attacks

    Thursday, October 12 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-10-13 00:36:34 GMT
    October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month across the United States. Cyber attacks typically impact large companies but the Better Business Bureau says small businesses are also at risk. According to the BBB, small business owners know the risks for cyber attacks but are at a loss as far as what to do if they're attacked. A new report from the Better Business Bureau found that half of small businesses reported they could only remain profitable for one month if they lost essential data...
    October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month across the United States. Cyber attacks typically impact large companies but the Better Business Bureau says small businesses are also at risk. According to the BBB, small business owners know the risks for cyber attacks but are at a loss as far as what to do if they're attacked. A new report from the Better Business Bureau found that half of small businesses reported they could only remain profitable for one month if they lost essential data...

  • Two-vehicle crash kills one

    Two-vehicle crash kills one

    Thursday, October 12 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-10-13 00:34:33 GMT

    Billings Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one person dead Thursday evening. 

    Billings Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one person dead Thursday evening. 

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Small businesses need to be on the look-out for cyber attacks

    Small businesses need to be on the look-out for cyber attacks

    Thursday, October 12 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-10-13 00:36:34 GMT
    October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month across the United States. Cyber attacks typically impact large companies but the Better Business Bureau says small businesses are also at risk. According to the BBB, small business owners know the risks for cyber attacks but are at a loss as far as what to do if they're attacked. A new report from the Better Business Bureau found that half of small businesses reported they could only remain profitable for one month if they lost essential data...
    October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month across the United States. Cyber attacks typically impact large companies but the Better Business Bureau says small businesses are also at risk. According to the BBB, small business owners know the risks for cyber attacks but are at a loss as far as what to do if they're attacked. A new report from the Better Business Bureau found that half of small businesses reported they could only remain profitable for one month if they lost essential data...

  • 9Round Fitness kicks cancer, one cent at a time

    9Round Fitness kicks cancer, one cent at a time

    Thursday, October 12 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-10-13 00:10:06 GMT

    9Round Fitness is trying to kick the life out of cancer...literally. 

    9Round Fitness is trying to kick the life out of cancer...literally. 

  • How to safely use a gas can

    How to safely use a gas can

    Thursday, October 12 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-10-12 23:40:07 GMT

    A Billings man is recovering in a Denver hospital Thursday after a bizarre accident. 

    A Billings man is recovering in a Denver hospital Thursday after a bizarre accident. 

    •   

  • Most Popular