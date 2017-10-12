Small businesses need to be on the look-out for cyber attacks

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month across the United States.

Cyber attacks typically impact large companies but the Better Business Bureau says small businesses are also at risk.

According to the BBB, small business owners know the risks for cyber attacks but are at a loss as far as what to do if they're attacked. A new report from the Better Business Bureau found that half of small businesses reported they could only remain profitable for one month if they lost essential data.

Bill Fanelli, chief security officer for the Council of Better Business Bureaus says, "Small business owners get it, when we asked them about the most common cybersecurity threats- ransomware, phishing, malware- they know what's out there, and most of them have basic protections in place."

Fanelli added although they have basic protections in place they're not using one of the most cost-effective preventions tools...employee education.

Dan Buchta, Montana Marketplace Director of the Better Business Bureau, says business owners need to be clear about what their cybersecurity policy is. About what emails your employees can open. About what sites they're allowed to go on and if you tighten down that security. You know you can block certain sites with your software, limit certain sites your employees can go on. You just want to make sure every employee is aware of what the threats are, how the threats make their way into your organization, and what things they might be doing that can give those threats access.

Buchta says phishing emails are the number one way cyber attacks work their way into small businesses.