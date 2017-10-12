Two-vehicle crash kills one

The Billings YMCA can now make some upgrades to their indoor and outdoor playgrounds. Thanks to the Billings community that participated in the 2017 Heart and Sole run the YMCA now has 8,000 dollars to play with. Thursday, October 12th, YMCA Billings CEO Kim Kaiser happily accepted the $8,000 raised from this year's Heart and Sole run. The annual Heart and Sole run is held every Father's Day and benefits the YMCA. Kaiser says the kids are looking forward to the new improvements th...

