9Round Fitness kicks cancer, one cent at a time

Billings Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one person dead Thursday evening.
Billings Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one person dead Thursday evening.
9Round Fitness is trying to kick the life out of cancer...literally.
9Round Fitness is trying to kick the life out of cancer...literally.
A Billings man is recovering in a Denver hospital Thursday after a bizarre accident.
A Billings man is recovering in a Denver hospital Thursday after a bizarre accident.
9Round Fitness is trying to kick the life out of cancer...literally.
9Round Fitness is trying to kick the life out of cancer...literally.
A Billings man is recovering in a Denver hospital Thursday after a bizarre accident.
A Billings man is recovering in a Denver hospital Thursday after a bizarre accident.
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are moving to revamp a century-old law used by presidents to protect millions of acres of federal land considered historic, geographically significant or culturally important.
WASHINGTON (AP) - House Republicans are moving to revamp a century-old law used by presidents to protect millions of acres of federal land considered historic, geographically significant or culturally important.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A Bozeman man who faces a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend is now charged with impersonating an animal control officer in an attempt to pick up her cat from a veterinarian's office.
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A Bozeman man who faces a charge of assaulting his former girlfriend is now charged with impersonating an animal control officer in an attempt to pick up her cat from a veterinarian's office.
A Billings man is currently recovering at a Denver Hospital after suffering burns while trying to gas up his car.
A Billings man is currently recovering at a Denver Hospital after suffering burns while trying to gas up his car.
Billings Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one person dead Thursday evening.
Billings Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one person dead Thursday evening.
BILLINGS- A three-car crash slowed traffic on Interstate 90 during the Wednesday morning commute.
BILLINGS- A three-car crash slowed traffic on Interstate 90 during the Wednesday morning commute.
Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine.
Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was shot over the weekend near the Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane has died. Former players and coaches have identified that man as former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims. Although he only spent a season playing for the Empire at the Spokane Arena, his former coach says his impact on his teammates and the community here will last much longer.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was shot over the weekend near the Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane has died. Former players and coaches have identified that man as former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims. Although he only spent a season playing for the Empire at the Spokane Arena, his former coach says his impact on his teammates and the community here will last much longer.
A Billings man is recovering in a Denver hospital Thursday after a bizarre accident.
A Billings man is recovering in a Denver hospital Thursday after a bizarre accident.
Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.
Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.
A former employee of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County faces charges of showing his genitals to a minor who is just 13 years old.
A former employee of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County faces charges of showing his genitals to a minor who is just 13 years old.