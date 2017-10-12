9Round Fitness kicks cancer, one cent at a time - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

9Round Fitness kicks cancer, one cent at a time

BILLINGS, Mont. -

9Round Fitness is trying to kick the life out of cancer...literally.

The national kickboxing gym chain is holding it's sixth annual kick-a-thon to raise money for breast cancer.

One penny from each kick during the classes is donated.

The goal for 9Rounds nationwide is to reach 250-million kicks.

 One woman who completed three straight rounds of the kickboxing class said she kicks for her mom, but also for everyone suffering from cancer. 

"I think any time we can bring awareness and raise money and do anything to shine a spotlight on this disease I'm all in for it," Lori Heimbichner said. "And it makes me think of my mom and those three rounds...she didn't give up so neither did I."

