How to safely use a gas can - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

How to safely use a gas can

LOCKWOOD, Mont. -

A Billings man is recovering in a Denver hospital Thursday after a bizarre accident.

Wednesday night at an intersection in a west end neighborhood, the man was attempting to gas up his car using a gas can when he caught fire. 

By the time the Billings Fire Department arrived, the man was already badly burned.

He was taken to Denver for treatment.

Although it's still not clear how this fire started, Lockwood Fire chief John Staley said there are safe, and unsafe ways to use a gas can.

First, Staley said you should touch the car to get rid of any static electricity. Also, make sure to never smoke cigarettes or vapor cigarettes while putting gas in your car.

"The first thing to remember with a gas can is to never fill it. there's lines designated," Staley said. "Try to fill it no more than 90 percent full because the vapors are what burns and what explodes when you're filling your car. Not the gasoline."

Staley said you should also place the gas can on the ground away from the car while you are touching the car and opening the gas cap.

