Yellowstone Boys & Girls Ranch awarded $112,000 for workplace safety

Montana ranks among the highest in the nation in workplace accidents and fatalities. That's according to the Montana State Fund.

The Montana State Fund actively works to improve safety measures by recognizing businesses who demonstrated excellence in workplace safety.

Tuesday, they presented a dividend of $112,000+ to the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch for their safety efforts.

Dividends are a way for the Montana State Fund to reward cost effective results to employers to reduce the cost of worker's compensation insurance to those employers.

Approximately 23,000 employers will receive a dividend check from the Montana State Fund this year.

MSF's president and CEO Laurence Hubbard will be traveling to various cities throughout Montana to present good news to customers and recognize their work place safety accomplishments.

"The reason we're going around the state presenting these dividend checks is to point a spotlight on the need to improve workplace safety because we can save a lot more money on the economy," said Hubbard. "We can reduce a lot more injuries to people that we need to value. People need to be able to go to work in the morning and know that they can come home safely, so that's why we're doing this."

Chief Financial Officer of Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, Dick Reich, says he is proud of the steps his staff has taken to improve workplace safety.

"We have a very knowledgeable training staff and people who not only train us and give us guidance in our safety places, but also monitor our workplace habits throughout the year and make sure we do follow best practices for safety," said Reich of his staff.