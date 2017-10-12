9Round Fitness aims to kick cancer for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Thursday is your chance to help 'kick cancer,' as 9Round Fitness once again participates in a nationwide fundraising event.

9Round Fitness owner Nancy Metzger lost a sister to breast cancer and said this is her way of giving back.

All money raised from the event will be used locally to help pay for mammograms or wigs for women with breast cancer.

Each kick is worth a penny and Metzger said those pennies add up fast. More than $370,000 has been raised nationwide in the last six years.

"Our goal is to do 250-million kicks this year across the nation," Metzger said of the national goal. "Our goal this year, we would like to beat our goal of $1,100 that we raised last year, so we're hoping to get enough people in here to double that."

Metzger said members and non-members alike are invited to participate in the Kick-A-Thon at 9Round, at 2338 Grand Ave.

The event goes from 5:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and then picks back up at 3:30 p.m. and goes to 8:00 p.m.