9Round Fitness aims to kick cancer for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Montana ranks among the highest in the nation in workplace accidents and fatalities.
Montana ranks among the highest in the nation in workplace accidents and fatalities.
Thursday is your chance to help 'kick cancer,' as 9Round Fitness once again participates in a nationwide fundraising event.
Thursday is your chance to help 'kick cancer,' as 9Round Fitness once again participates in a nationwide fundraising event.
It is fire prevention week and the city of Laurel has been visiting schools and teaching every kid in each grade how to prevent fires and be safe.
It is fire prevention week and the city of Laurel has been visiting schools and teaching every kid in each grade how to prevent fires and be safe.
A former employee of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County faces charges of showing his genitals to a minor who is just 13 years old.
A former employee of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County faces charges of showing his genitals to a minor who is just 13 years old.
It's grown to one of the top comedy festivals in the world and it started right here in the Magic City six years ago. It's the sixth annual Big Sky Comedy Festival.
It's grown to one of the top comedy festivals in the world and it started right here in the Magic City six years ago. It's the sixth annual Big Sky Comedy Festival.
A Billings man is currently recovering at a Denver Hospital after suffering burns while trying to gas up his car.
A Billings man is currently recovering at a Denver Hospital after suffering burns while trying to gas up his car.
BILLINGS- A three-car crash slowed traffic on Interstate 90 during the Wednesday morning commute.
BILLINGS- A three-car crash slowed traffic on Interstate 90 during the Wednesday morning commute.
Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine.
Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was shot over the weekend near the Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane has died. Former players and coaches have identified that man as former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims. Although he only spent a season playing for the Empire at the Spokane Arena, his former coach says his impact on his teammates and the community here will last much longer.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was shot over the weekend near the Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane has died. Former players and coaches have identified that man as former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims. Although he only spent a season playing for the Empire at the Spokane Arena, his former coach says his impact on his teammates and the community here will last much longer.
A house fire claimed the lives of a woman and her three cats.
A house fire claimed the lives of a woman and her three cats.
Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.
Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.
A former employee of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County faces charges of showing his genitals to a minor who is just 13 years old.
A former employee of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County faces charges of showing his genitals to a minor who is just 13 years old.
It is fire prevention week and the city of Laurel has been visiting schools and teaching every kid in each grade how to prevent fires and be safe.
It is fire prevention week and the city of Laurel has been visiting schools and teaching every kid in each grade how to prevent fires and be safe.