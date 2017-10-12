Fire prevention week: Laurel Fire Department hosts open house

It is fire prevention week and the city of Laurel has been visiting schools and teaching every kid in each grade how to prevent fires and be safe.
It is fire prevention week and the city of Laurel has been visiting schools and teaching every kid in each grade how to prevent fires and be safe.
A former employee of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County faces charges of showing his genitals to a minor who is just 13 years old.
A former employee of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County faces charges of showing his genitals to a minor who is just 13 years old.
It's grown to one of the top comedy festivals in the world and it started right here in the Magic City six years ago. It's the sixth annual Big Sky Comedy Festival.
It's grown to one of the top comedy festivals in the world and it started right here in the Magic City six years ago. It's the sixth annual Big Sky Comedy Festival.
Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.
Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.
Four people in law enforcement were honored at Laurel City Hall tonight They were awarded for acts of bravery and valor, during a shooting in Laurel earlier this year.
Four people in law enforcement were honored at Laurel City Hall tonight They were awarded for acts of bravery and valor, during a shooting in Laurel earlier this year.
Bozeman police are investigating a robbery on the 600 block of south 16th Avenue where a man says he was brought to and then robbed. The victim told police he was driven to the location and then led into the garage by five men.
Bozeman police are investigating a robbery on the 600 block of south 16th Avenue where a man says he was brought to and then robbed. The victim told police he was driven to the location and then led into the garage by five men.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was shot over the weekend near the Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane has died. Former players and coaches have identified that man as former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims. Although he only spent a season playing for the Empire at the Spokane Arena, his former coach says his impact on his teammates and the community here will last much longer.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was shot over the weekend near the Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane has died. Former players and coaches have identified that man as former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims. Although he only spent a season playing for the Empire at the Spokane Arena, his former coach says his impact on his teammates and the community here will last much longer.
BILLINGS- A three-car crash slowed traffic on Interstate 90 during the Wednesday morning commute.
BILLINGS- A three-car crash slowed traffic on Interstate 90 during the Wednesday morning commute.
In a monumental change, the Boys Scouts of America will start admitting girls next year. Marketing and Communications Manager Kristi Osterlund from the Girls Scout of Montana and Wyoming sees this new decision as unfortunante.
In a monumental change, the Boys Scouts of America will start admitting girls next year. Marketing and Communications Manager Kristi Osterlund from the Girls Scout of Montana and Wyoming sees this new decision as unfortunante.