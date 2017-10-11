Former Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County employee faces c - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Former Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County employee faces charges of indecent exposure

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

A former employee of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County faces charges of showing his genitals to a minor who is just 13 years old. In court documents, the minor told a staff member from the Boys & Girls Clubs back in August that another staff member had exposed himself to the minor.

CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County said that is when they took matters into their owns hands and reported him to authorities. The former employee's name is 22-year-old Matthew Michael Huggard.

Court documents state that Huggard and the minor met at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County in Lockwood. President and CEO Brian Dennis said safety is the number one concern for the organization. He said every employee goes through a background check and drug testing prior to employment. He also said the children and keeping them safe, is their number one priority.

"That's important to us, not only that the kids are physically safe, but they have the relationships and the connection with our team to make sure that if they have concerns in their life, whatever those may be, that they come to us and feel like they can talk to us and we can be in a position to help them," Dennis said.

Court documents state that Huggard was fired for violating two policies - hanging out with club members outside of the club and buying a club member gifts.

