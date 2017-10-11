Former Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County employee faces charges of indecent exposure

A former employee of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County faces charges of showing his genitals to a minor who is just 13 years old.

It's grown to one of the top comedy festivals in the world and it started right here in the Magic City six years ago. It's the sixth annual Big Sky Comedy Festival.

In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.

A woman is found dead in side her West Billings home on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators attribute her death to a fire in her home. According to a press release from the Billings Fire Department, the home on the 3500 block of Lynn Avenue sustained about $75,000 worth of damage. The fire caused heavy smoke damage throughout the home. The woman and her three cats were found dead inside. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.