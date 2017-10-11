Former Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County employee faces charges of indecent exposure

A former employee of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County faces charges of showing his genitals to a minor who is just 13 years old.
It's grown to one of the top comedy festivals in the world and it started right here in the Magic City six years ago. It's the sixth annual Big Sky Comedy Festival.
Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.
BILLINGS- A three-car crash slowed traffic on Interstate 90 during the Wednesday morning commute.
Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was shot over the weekend near the Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane has died. Former players and coaches have identified that man as former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims. Although he only spent a season playing for the Empire at the Spokane Arena, his former coach says his impact on his teammates and the community here will last much longer.
Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine.
A house fire claimed the lives of a woman and her three cats.
Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale announced today that final individual and small group 2018 health insurance rates are now available to Montanans.
What sweet treats are Americans actually buying?
