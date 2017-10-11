Big Sky Comedy Festival grows to one of the biggest in the Comed - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Big Sky Comedy Festival grows to one of the biggest in the Comedy industry

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

It's grown to one of the top comedy festivals in the world and it started right here in the Magic City six years ago.

It's the sixth annual Big Sky Comedy Festival. 

More than 1,200 comedians sent in entrees for this year's competition, but just 28 of North America's top comedians made the cut.

Festival Creator, Lukas Seely tells us Big Sky Comedy Festival started with just three days and five shows to five days and eleven shows in those short six years. 

Seely says performing in Billings is different from bigger cities because people truly appreciate the comedians and their shows and he is very thankful for the support of his hometown crowd. 

"Laughing is fun, it's good for you. It's healthy for you. Doctors recommend it all the time. They say you know what, you want some good medicine laughter is what you need," Seely said, "And there's nothing like live comedy being right there feeling it. Hearing the stories from the comedians. And each comedian in this festival has a different point of view. No matter what your level of humor, what kind of comic you like, you will find that comedian in this festival."

Auggie Smith with Big Sky Comedy Festival says the amount of entrees this year speaks volumes about how big this event has grown since they started six years ago. 

One of last year's finalists, Preacher Lawson moved onto this year's final round of America's Got Talent. 

Smith also says this is the perfect couple's date night. 

"You can't just keep going to the movies every night and you can't keep going to dinner because you're running out of things to talk about. I understand that," Smith said, "Come and sit in a dark room and let someone else talk at you and then later you guys can talk about that. The stuff you saw, the stuff that you enjoyed, you'll probably fall in love all over again."

For full details on ticket prices and showtimes, you can go to the Big Sky Comedy Festival website

  • LocalMore>>

  • Big Sky Comedy Festival grows to one of the biggest in the Comedy industry

    Big Sky Comedy Festival grows to one of the biggest in the Comedy industry

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-10-12 00:51:17 GMT

    It's grown to one of the top comedy festivals in the world and it started right here in the Magic City six years ago. It's the sixth annual Big Sky Comedy Festival. 

    It's grown to one of the top comedy festivals in the world and it started right here in the Magic City six years ago. It's the sixth annual Big Sky Comedy Festival. 

  • "Cross-dresser" in wheelchair charged with assault with a weapon

    "Cross-dresser" in wheelchair charged with assault with a weapon

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-10-11 19:53:53 GMT

    Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.

    Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.

  • In historic change, Boy Scouts to let girls in some programs

    In historic change, Boy Scouts to let girls in some programs

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-10-11 17:55:19 GMT

    In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.

    In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Distracted driver causes three car chain reaction near Laurel

    Distracted driver causes three car chain reaction near Laurel

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 11:53 AM EDT2017-10-11 15:53:28 GMT

    BILLINGS- A three-car crash slowed traffic on Interstate 90 during the Wednesday morning commute.  

    BILLINGS- A three-car crash slowed traffic on Interstate 90 during the Wednesday morning commute.  

  • "Cross-dresser" in wheelchair charged with assault with a weapon

    "Cross-dresser" in wheelchair charged with assault with a weapon

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-10-11 19:53:53 GMT

    Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.

    Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.

  • Flu shot controversy: The danger vs. the benefit

    Flu shot controversy: The danger vs. the benefit

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-10-11 05:04:21 GMT

    Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine. 

    Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine. 

  • Former Empire player killed in downtown Spokane shooting

    Former Empire player killed in downtown Spokane shooting

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-10-11 05:38:32 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was shot over the weekend near the Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane has died. Former players and coaches have identified that man as former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims. Although he only spent a season playing for the Empire at the Spokane Arena, his former coach says his impact on his teammates and the community here will last much longer.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was shot over the weekend near the Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane has died. Former players and coaches have identified that man as former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims. Although he only spent a season playing for the Empire at the Spokane Arena, his former coach says his impact on his teammates and the community here will last much longer.

  • Open enrollment for 2018 health insurance begins November 1st

    Open enrollment for 2018 health insurance begins November 1st

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-10-10 15:39:09 GMT

    Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale announced today that final individual and small group 2018 health insurance rates are now available to Montanans.

    Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale announced today that final individual and small group 2018 health insurance rates are now available to Montanans.

  • Woman found dead in her home

    Woman found dead in her home

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 12:51 AM EDT2017-10-11 04:51:39 GMT
    A woman is found dead in side her West Billings home on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators attribute her death to a fire in her home. According to a press release from the Billings Fire Department, the home on the 3500 block of Lynn Avenue sustained about $75,000 worth of damage. The fire caused heavy smoke damage throughout the home. The woman and her three cats were found dead inside. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
    A woman is found dead in side her West Billings home on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators attribute her death to a fire in her home. According to a press release from the Billings Fire Department, the home on the 3500 block of Lynn Avenue sustained about $75,000 worth of damage. The fire caused heavy smoke damage throughout the home. The woman and her three cats were found dead inside. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

  • Can you guess Montana's favorite Halloween candy?

    Can you guess Montana's favorite Halloween candy?

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 3:53 AM EDT2017-10-11 07:53:20 GMT

    What sweet treats are Americans actually buying? 

    What sweet treats are Americans actually buying? 

  • How to defend yourself if involved in an armed robbery

    How to defend yourself if involved in an armed robbery

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 6:24 AM EDT2017-10-11 10:24:56 GMT

    In the past couple of days multiple armed robberies have happened in Bozeman including an armed robbery near Montana States Campus. 

    In the past couple of days multiple armed robberies have happened in Bozeman including an armed robbery near Montana States Campus. 