Billings woman and three cats die in house fire.

A house fire claimed the lives of a woman and her three cats.

Deputy Fire Marshal Jeff McCullough said it was a gas fueled water heater that started the fire.

Yellowstone County Assistant Coroner Cliff Mahoney identified the deceased as 55-year-old Teresa Fisher.

Mahoney determined the cause of death as smoke inhalation.

Initially, the Billings Fire department arrived at 3509 Lynn Avenue at 1:23 pm yesterday, for a welfare check.

The fire caused heavy smoke damage throughout the home, with damage estimated at $75,000.

There is no visible damage to the outside of the home.

Deputy Fire Marshall McCullough tells us the investigation is ongoing and Billings Fire is working together with Billings Police Department Detectives.

As updated information is available to us, we will bring that to you on-air and online.