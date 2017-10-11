Death toll from California wildfires rises to 21

Authorities say some of the most destructive wildfires in California's history have killed 21 people.
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year and to establish a new program for older girls using the same curriculum as the Boy Scouts.
A video of a Utah girl received national attention this week after she got news she would be adopted.
New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief of staff for Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump called the Tennessee Republican last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election in 2018.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday the federal government has issued an emergency declaration for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Panhandle following Hurricane Nate.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Hurricane Nate has made landfall at the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph (74 kph).
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Officials in Alabama and Mississippi say their states are starting to see impacts from the fast-approaching Hurricane Nate.
BILLINGS- A three-car crash slowed traffic on Interstate 90 during the Wednesday morning commute.
Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.
Flu shots will likely save thousands of lives this year. They may also permanently paralyze people. It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season, the need to vaccinate the masses at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury from a bad reaction to the vaccine.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was shot over the weekend near the Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane has died. Former players and coaches have identified that man as former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims. Although he only spent a season playing for the Empire at the Spokane Arena, his former coach says his impact on his teammates and the community here will last much longer.
What sweet treats are Americans actually buying?
Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale announced today that final individual and small group 2018 health insurance rates are now available to Montanans.
In the past couple of days multiple armed robberies have happened in Bozeman including an armed robbery near Montana States Campus.
