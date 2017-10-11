Can you guess Montana's favorite Halloween candy?

Americans will most likely spend almost $3 billion on Halloween candy this year. That's according to the National Retail Federation.

But what sweet treats are Americans actually buying?

Source: CandyStore.com.

Candystore.com looked at ten years of sales data to determine the most popular candy by state. According to their data, the top three candies in Montana are Double Bubble, M&M's, and Twix. Montanans buy approximately 24,675 pounds of Double Bubble, 14,673 pounds of M&M's, and 13,784 pounds of Twix each year.