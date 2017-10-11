Woman found dead in her home

Yellowstone County Commissioners are set to unveil the "Conrad Burns Memorial Highway" sign Wednesday.
Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.
The Montana Public Service Commission granted to extend a solar developer's contract from 10 to 15 years. The commission extended a decision for a proposed 80-megawatt solar farm near Billings.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester presented various combat medals to two Billings area veterans.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man who was shot over the weekend near the Monterey Cafe in downtown Spokane has died. Former players and coaches have identified that man as former Spokane Empire player Carl Sims. Although he only spent a season playing for the Empire at the Spokane Arena, his former coach says his impact on his teammates and the community here will last much longer.
Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.
RICHLAND, Wash. - The ex-wife of accused murder-for-hire mastermind Jame Henrikson testified in his trial Thursday. Sarah Crevling is facing federal charges of her own. She's accused of fraud and money laundering.
The gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism has also outraged Italian-Americans. They say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive.
