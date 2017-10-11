Woman found dead in her home - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Woman found dead in her home

BILLINGS, Mont. -

A woman is found dead in side her West Billings home on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators attribute her death to a fire in her home.

According to a press release from the Billings Fire Department, the home on the 3500 block of Lynn Avenue sustained about $75,000 worth of damage. The fire caused heavy smoke damage throughout the home. The woman and her three cats were found dead inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

