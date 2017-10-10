"Conrad Burns Memorial Highway" sign to be unveiled tomorrow

Yellowstone County Commissioners are set to unveil the "Conrad Burns Memorial Highway" sign Wednesday.

The sign will be placed on Highway 3 near the airport.

According to the County Commissioners, the unveiling will take place at 11:00 a.m. in the MetraPark lobby.

They will also unveil what they're calling the "Conrad Burns Brand Rock Plaque."

Senator Burns passed away in April of 2016 in his Billings homes.

Burns ran for the United States Senate in 1988 and served in that role for three terms.

in 2009, Senator Burns suffered a stroke, but his family and friends say he was an energetic man in the years that followed.

Burns passed away at the age of 81.

