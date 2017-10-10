"Conrad Burns Memorial Highway" sign to be unveiled tomorrow

Yellowstone County Commissioners are set to unveil the "Conrad Burns Memorial Highway" sign Wednesday.
Man in wheel-chair with rifle claims he was arrested for being a cross-dresser.
The Montana Public Service Commission granted to extend a solar developer's contract from 10 to 15 years. The commission extended a decision for a proposed 80-megawatt solar farm near Billings.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester presented various combat medals to two Billings area veterans.
Montana State University Billings will move forward with a national search before naming the schools next chancellor.
Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.
A video of a Utah girl received national attention this week after she got news she would be adopted.
Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale announced today that final individual and small group 2018 health insurance rates are now available to Montanans.
Billings Police are investigating a crash early Monday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.
Bozeman police are investigating a robbery on the 600 block of south 16th Avenue where a man says he was brought to and then robbed. The victim told police he was driven to the location and then led into the garage by five men.
It happened on Imp Peak in the southern portion of the range.
Overpopulation has become a problem in the Laurel school district. Laurel Middle School has missed accreditation two years in a row because of the teacher to student ratio.
