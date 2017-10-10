"Cross-dresser" in wheelchair charged with assault with a weapon

A Yellowstone County man is charged with Felony Assault with a Weapon following an incident last week near Lance Lane and Thiel Road outside of Laurel.

According to court records, John Vigesaa purposely or knowingly caused reasonable apprehension of bodily injury to another with a weapon.

According to charging documents, Vigesaa pointed a rifle at two other people.

The affidavit details the morning of October 7th. Just before noon, Yellowstone County Deputies responded to a complaint that a man in a wheelchair had pointed a gun at two people.

As deputies made their way to the location, they were informed the suspect was again approaching while armed with a rifle.

Once on scene, a deputy observed Vigesaa sitting in a wheelchair with a rifle across his shoulder.

The affidavit states that Vigesaa cooperated when ordered to put his hands in the air and the deputy seized the weapon.

Deputies quickly determined the rifle was not loaded and the suspect did not have ammunition on him.

Vigesaa then explained that he was able to walk and stood up. He went with deputies to their patrol vehicle.

Vigesaa told deputies that he wanted to know what it was like to be disabled, so he had decided to get his mail while in a wheelchair. He also denied pointing the rifle at anyone.

Witnesses told the deputies they were driving down the road when they found Vigesaa in the middle of the road. That's when they say he pointed his rifle at them.

Deputies report that Vigesaa appeared intoxicated, had painted toenails and was wearing a tank top. While being arrested the deputies stated that Vigesaa became angry and stated he was being "done" because he was a cross-dresser.