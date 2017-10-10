Military veterans honored by U.S. Senator Jon Tester

U.S. Senator Jon Tester presented various military medals to two Billings area veterans Tuesday.

Vietnam Veteran Gerald Robert Zelmer and World War II Veteran George James Wright beamed as they accepted combat medals that they earned for their military service. World War II Veteran George James Wright enlisted in the Army in 1943 and spent two years navigating the jungles of the Philippines and is a proud member of the 32nd infantry. The American Campaign Medal, the WWII victory Medal and the Philippine Liberation ribbon were some of the few awards he received.

Vietnam Veteran Gerald Robert Zelmer attended boot camp in Fort Lewis, Washington where he was shortly deployed after. He is proud member of the 101st Airborne Division and served as a helicopter crew chief ensuring the safety of his fellow service members during the war. The Bronze Star, The Army Accommodation Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal were some of the few awards he received.

Senator Tester said he felt honored to give such special recognition to these military veterans. He emphasizes the importance of giving them recognition that was long overdue in front of their families and friends for their bravery, courage and dignity.

"In these two cases, obviously the honors someone forgot to give them out," said Senator Tester. "It fell through the cracks and to be able to do the research and get the medals that they earned in the proper hands. It is critically important to make sure they are properly recognized for their services and sacrifices in this country."

Senator Tester credits his hard working staff to obtain all the medals and awards for these very deserving military veterans.