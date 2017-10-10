Open enrollment for 2018 health insurance begins November 1st

Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Matt Rosendale announced today that final individual and small group 2018 health insurance rates are now available to Montanans.

The rates for 2018 individual health insurance plans offered by PacificSource, the Montana Health CO-OP, and Blue Cross can be found and compared here.

“I encourage Montanans to shop around and look at the benefits and costs of the different plans being offered, so they can choose the best available plan to meet their needs and budgets,” Rosendale said.

Blue Cross’s rates can be found here.

PacificSource’s rates can be found here.

The Montana Health CO-OP’s rates can be found here.

2018 Small Group health insurance plans can be found here.

While many states have faced an exodus of health insurers from the marketplace, Montana continues to have three companies offering plans in all 56 counties. The latest projected health insurance exchange coverage maps are available here from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Open enrollment for 2018 health insurance plans opens November 1, 2017, and closes December 15, 2017. More information is available at healthcare.gov.