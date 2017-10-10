Avalanche kills one in the Madison Range Saturday

An avalanche in the Madison Range killed one person Saturday, according to the Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center Facebook page.

It happened on Imp Peak in the southern portion of the range.

The avalanche center says two skiers were caught in the avalanche they triggered. They say one person was fully buried while the other was partially buried. Gallatin County Search and Rescue recovered the fully buried person from the scene by yesterday.

