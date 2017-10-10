PSC extends solar plant contract to 15 years

The Montana Public Service Commission granted a solar developer’s motion to reconsider a prior decision on Thursday. The Commission voted to extend the length of a contract available to the proposed 80-megawatt MTSUN solar farm near Billings to a term of 15 years, up from 10.
Overpopulation has become a problem in the Laurel school district. Laurel Middle School has missed accreditation two years in a row because of the teacher to student ratio.
Are you interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer? Would you like to learn how to set up a shelter during a disaster? The Red Cross of Montana is holding a free volunteer recruitment and training workshop Oct. 13-14 at the Morledge Kimball Room 119 and 125 at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, 1511 Poly Drive. .
It happened on Imp Peak in the southern portion of the range.
It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season: the need to vaccinate the masses, at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury
The holiday season is right around the corner which means, airports around the country are going to start filling up.
Tuesday marked the first ever Montana Food Show in Bozeman.
Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.
Bozeman police are investigating a robbery on the 600 block of south 16th Avenue where a man says he was brought to and then robbed. The victim told police he was driven to the location and then led into the garage by five men.
Billings Police are investigating a crash early Monday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.
A relentless onslaught of wildfires in Northern California is ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole neighborhoods.
