Caught on Camera: Girl learns she's being adopted

A video of a Utah girl received national attention this week after she got news she would be adopted.
New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief of staff for Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump called the Tennessee Republican last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election in 2018.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday the federal government has issued an emergency declaration for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Panhandle following Hurricane Nate.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Hurricane Nate has made landfall at the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph (74 kph).
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Officials in Alabama and Mississippi say their states are starting to see impacts from the fast-approaching Hurricane Nate.
Hurricane Nate is now expected to be a category-two storm when it hits the gulf coast. Forecasters believe Nate will make landfall southeast of New Orleans overnight.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health law.
Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.
Overpopulation has become a problem in the Laurel school district. Laurel Middle School has missed accreditation two years in a row because of the teacher to student ratio.
Bozeman police are investigating a robbery on the 600 block of south 16th Avenue where a man says he was brought to and then robbed. The victim told police he was driven to the location and then led into the garage by five men.
Billings Police are investigating a crash early Monday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.
A relentless onslaught of wildfires in Northern California is ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole neighborhoods.
It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season: the need to vaccinate the masses, at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury
