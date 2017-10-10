Caught on Camera: Girl learns she's being adopted - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Caught on Camera: Girl learns she's being adopted

Posted: Updated:

SOURCE: www.ksl.com

SOUTH JORDAN, UTAH — A video of a Utah girl received national attention this week after she got news she would be adopted.

Tannah Butterfield, a sixth-grader at American Heritage school in South Jordan, jumped up and down when the school’s office manager gave her the news.

A security camera captured the moment on video.

You can read the full story on NBC affiliate KSL's website by clicking here.. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana's top five most dangerous intersections are all in one town

    Montana's top five most dangerous intersections are all in one town

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-10-09 19:23:29 GMT

    Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions. 

    Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions. 

  • Montana mayoral candidate only needs 1 vote his to win

    Montana mayoral candidate only needs 1 vote his to win

    There's only one person running for mayor of Manhattan, Montana and he only needs to vote for himself to win.
    There's only one person running for mayor of Manhattan, Montana and he only needs to vote for himself to win.

  • Laurel School Board an Laurel residents discuss the future of Laurel Public Schools

    Laurel School Board an Laurel residents discuss the future of Laurel Public Schools

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-10-10 04:37:09 GMT

    Overpopulation has become a problem in the Laurel school district. Laurel Middle School has missed accreditation two years in a row because of the teacher to student ratio. 

    Overpopulation has become a problem in the Laurel school district. Laurel Middle School has missed accreditation two years in a row because of the teacher to student ratio. 

  • Five men rob Bozeman man in garage

    Five men rob Bozeman man in garage

    Monday, October 9 2017 6:15 PM EDT2017-10-09 22:15:02 GMT

    Bozeman police are investigating a robbery on the 600 block of south 16th Avenue where a man says he was brought to and then robbed. The victim told police he was driven to the location and then led into the garage by five men. 

    Bozeman police are investigating a robbery on the 600 block of south 16th Avenue where a man says he was brought to and then robbed. The victim told police he was driven to the location and then led into the garage by five men. 

  • UPDATE: Montana Avenue reopened after crash sends one woman to hospital

    UPDATE: Montana Avenue reopened after crash sends one woman to hospital

    Monday, October 9 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-10-09 17:18:53 GMT

    Billings Police are investigating a crash early Monday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.

    Billings Police are investigating a crash early Monday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.

  • Wildfires across California ravage towns and cities

    Wildfires across California ravage towns and cities

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 6:32 AM EDT2017-10-10 10:32:39 GMT

    A relentless onslaught of wildfires in Northern California is ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole neighborhoods.      

    A relentless onslaught of wildfires in Northern California is ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole neighborhoods.      

  • TONIGHT: Paralyzing Fear

    TONIGHT: Paralyzing Fear

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 10:15 AM EDT2017-10-10 14:15:00 GMT

    It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season: the need to vaccinate the masses, at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury

    It’s a paradox that plays out every flu season: the need to vaccinate the masses, at the expense of a few who will unexpectedly suffer irreparable injury

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page