"Perma Red" movie hosting casting calls in Montana

Casting calls for "Perma Red," a movie set in 1940s Montana, continue today and tomorrow.

Today's audition is in Great Falls at the Little Shell Tribe Office from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Auditions on Wednesday will be in Browning at Browning High School from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In a Facebook event, the film's creators say they're looking for:

2 Females, Native American

Ages: 15-25

Louise: Rebellious and an old soul, she uses her looks and personality to get what she wants. Copper hair and could pass for white

Ernestine: Also a rebel, but aware of the future.



2 Males

Native American

Ages: 15-30

Baptiste: Mysterious and full of a quiet power. Tough and traditional. (age 15-25)

Charlie Kicking Woman: A Tribal Cop who tries to fit in with a White police force. Wise, but flawed. (age 18-30)



No acting experience necessary!

Only AMBITION is a must!

Does not have to live in Montana to audition.

You're asked to bring a head shot, and the filmmakers say they will provide a scene to read. If you're unable to make it, you can email them for the scene and then send back a short video to castingperma@gmail.com.

The film's website says: