Laurel School Board an Laurel residents discuss the future of Laurel Public Schools

Overpopulation has become a problem in the Laurel school district. Laurel Middle School has missed accreditation two years in a row because of the teacher to student ratio.
Are you interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer? Would you like to learn how to set up a shelter during a disaster? The Red Cross of Montana is holding a free volunteer recruitment and training workshop Oct. 13-14 at the Morledge Kimball Room 119 and 125 at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, 1511 Poly Drive. .
New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
Overpopulation has become a problem in the Laurel school district. Laurel Middle School has missed accreditation two years in a row because of the teacher to student ratio.
Bozeman Health has announced the purchasing of nearly five acres of land for a new neighborhood outpatient care center.
A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...
Monday is the big day, Senator Steve Daines will host the Montana High Tech Job Summit at the University of Montana.
Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.
Billings Police are investigating a crash early Monday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.
Bozeman police are investigating a robbery on the 600 block of south 16th Avenue where a man says he was brought to and then robbed. The victim told police he was driven to the location and then led into the garage by five men.
MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - More than 5,000 Southern California homes were evacuated Monday as fire crews struggled to battle a rapidly growing brush fire. The blaze has scorched 6,000 acres and destroyed dozens of structures in Orange County.
.
.
Laurel School District will be hosting a presentation on Monday evening to discuss their 20-year plan and bond election when voting begins this November.
A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
