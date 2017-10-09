Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/9 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/9

Number 8: Billings Central's Bailey Kufeld tracks down the ball and sends it over her head for a Rams point in their win over Belgrade.

Number 7: Senior's Raegan Steiner with a pair of huge kills versus Bozeman for the undefeated Lady Broncs.

Number 6: Montana's Jerry Louie McGee makes a diving catch versus Idaho State, then Sammy Akem makes another sideways catch as the Griz get the win.

Number 5: Capital quarterback Matt McGinley fakes the handoff and takes off down the sideline for the 79 yard run as the Bruins beat West.

Number 4: Billings Central's Jack Studer blocks a punt versus Havre, then West's Si Ryan blocks a punt versus Capital that Lucas Gibb recovers and scores.

Number 3: Billings Central's Morgan Ferestad has a hat trick of goals as the Rams take down Laurel.

Number 2: Skyview's Brock Bushfield finds Dalton Macy in the endzone as time expires to give the Falcons their first win over a non-Hellgate opponent since 2014.

Number 1: Gavin Voldseth of White Sulphur Springs scoring his first touchdown despite having kabuki syndrome, which makes it difficult for him to walk or run long distances.

