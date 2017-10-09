Super 8 Plays of the Week 10/9

Check out this week's best plays!
Check out this week's best plays!
Carroll College football hosted The College of Idaho on Homecoming and Hall of Fame weekend at Nelson Stadium in Helena.
Carroll College football hosted The College of Idaho on Homecoming and Hall of Fame weekend at Nelson Stadium in Helena.
Carroll College football hosted The College of Idaho on Homecoming and Hall of Fame weekend at Nelson Stadium in Helena.
Carroll College football hosted The College of Idaho on Homecoming and Hall of Fame weekend at Nelson Stadium in Helena.
The Montana State football team racked up over 400 yards rushing and held off Portland State en route to a 30-22 Big Sky Conference victory Saturday, Oct. 7, in front of 18,987 fans at Bobcat Stadium.
The Montana State football team racked up over 400 yards rushing and held off Portland State en route to a 30-22 Big Sky Conference victory Saturday, Oct. 7, in front of 18,987 fans at Bobcat Stadium.
The Carroll College Fighting Saints soccer teams hosted the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears for a soccer doubleheader at Nelson Stadium.
The Carroll College Fighting Saints soccer teams hosted the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears for a soccer doubleheader at Nelson Stadium.
Check out this week's best plays!
Check out this week's best plays!
WSU quarterback Luke Falk threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns, moving past former Duck quarterback Marcus Mariota for second-most pass touchdowns in Pac-12 history (108); eight shy of record held by Matt Barkley.
WSU quarterback Luke Falk threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns, moving past former Duck quarterback Marcus Mariota for second-most pass touchdowns in Pac-12 history (108); eight shy of record held by Matt Barkley.
The Eastern Washington University football team rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter by scoring 21 points in the period and went on to spoil the upset hopes of UC Davis with a heart-stopping 41-38 victory over the Aggies.
The Eastern Washington University football team rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter by scoring 21 points in the period and went on to spoil the upset hopes of UC Davis with a heart-stopping 41-38 victory over the Aggies.
Visiting George Fox jumped to a 20-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 43-23 win over 22nd-ranked Whitworth in a Northwest Conference football game on Saturday afternoon in the Pine Bowl.
Visiting George Fox jumped to a 20-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 43-23 win over 22nd-ranked Whitworth in a Northwest Conference football game on Saturday afternoon in the Pine Bowl.
Quarterback Matt Linehan finished the game 13-for-28 for 149 yards, while moving into sole possession of first place on Idaho’s all-time completions list.
Quarterback Matt Linehan finished the game 13-for-28 for 149 yards, while moving into sole possession of first place on Idaho’s all-time completions list.
Former Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford talked with our Sam Adams about the Spokane Youth Sports Association and his contributions towards the community.
Former Eastern Washington men's basketball head coach Jim Hayford talked with our Sam Adams about the Spokane Youth Sports Association and his contributions towards the community.
With its 29-23 double-overtime victory at South Alabama, Idaho started conference play with a win for the first time since 2012.
With its 29-23 double-overtime victory at South Alabama, Idaho started conference play with a win for the first time since 2012.
Pullman police officers say 18-year-old Zaire Webb and 18-year-old Anthony White Jr. tried to steal $250 worth of merchandise. The two players allegedly went through the Walmart checkout without paying for all their items.
Pullman police officers say 18-year-old Zaire Webb and 18-year-old Anthony White Jr. tried to steal $250 worth of merchandise. The two players allegedly went through the Walmart checkout without paying for all their items.
Whitworth University will host George Fox University in a Northwest Conference football contest on Saturday at 1:00 pm.
Whitworth University will host George Fox University in a Northwest Conference football contest on Saturday at 1:00 pm.
Oregon leads the all-time series 47-40-7 but the Cougars have claimed the last two meetings including a 51-33 victory in Pullman last season.
Oregon leads the all-time series 47-40-7 but the Cougars have claimed the last two meetings including a 51-33 victory in Pullman last season.