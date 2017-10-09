Red Cross Shelter Training

Are you interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer? Would you like to learn how to set up a shelter during a disaster? The Red Cross of Montana is holding a free volunteer recruitment and training workshop Oct. 13-14 at the Morledge Kimball Room 119 and 125 at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, 1511 Poly Drive. .
New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.
Billings Police are investigating a crash early Monday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.
MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - Officials say at least seven more people have died in fast-moving wildfires in California wine country, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10. The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office tweeted Monday that seven fire-related deaths were reported from fires there.
Laurel School District will be hosting a presentation on Monday evening to discuss their 20-year plan and bond election when voting begins this November.
A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...
Over the next few weeks we are highlighting some spooky podcasts that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.
