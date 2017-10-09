October 8-14th is National Fire Prevention Week

Sunday, October 8th, marked the start of Fire Prevention Week across the nation.

This week has prompted fire departments to head to their local schools to teach children about fire prevention in their homes.

The National Fire Prevention Association said, "in 2015, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 365,500 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,560 deaths, 11,075 civilian injuries, and $7 billion in direct damage."

This year's fire prevention week theme is "Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out" reinforcing why everyone needs to have an escape plan. The National Fire Prevention Association suggests that parents sit down with children and draw out an escape plan, and meeting spot in case a fire occurs. Once an escape route and meeting spot has been established then you should practice a fire drill at least twice a year.

Lockwood Firefighter Paramedic, Lindsey Lambert, says to prevent a house fire " I think people need to be super careful with overbearing their outlets. So if you use a surge protector and you have a million things plugged into one outlet I think you need to be really careful with that. That just overloads the circuit. In the winter time just be careful if you have too much stuff close together and if you have heaters close to things that can catch fire. Just be careful where you place things and make sure it's not all close together. You want a little bit of space so that heats not going to ignite a fire"

Lockwood Fire Department visited schools Monday, October 9th, and have a drawing for one child to be selected to be a firefighter for the day on Friday, October 13th. All the child would have to do is turn in a map of their house with all of their exit routes to the Lockwood Fire Department to be entered in the drawing.

Laurel Fire Department, in addition to their school visits, is hosting an open house on Wednesday, October 11th, from 6 to 9 pm. They will have their fire trucks out, a fire extinguisher demonstration, and more that the community can participate in.

The Billings Fire Department is having several open houses for their 7 stations from October 10th through the 18th. You can visit Station 1 on October 18th, Station 2 on October 10th, Station 3 on October 12th, Station 4 on October 11th, Station 5 on October 13th, Station 6 on October 16th, and Station 7 on October 17th. You can also call (406)-657-8423 to schedule a station tour.