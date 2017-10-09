October 8-14th is National Fire Prevention Week - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

October 8-14th is National Fire Prevention Week

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Sunday, October 8th, marked the start of Fire Prevention Week across the nation.

This week has prompted fire departments to head to their local schools to teach children about fire prevention in their homes.

The National Fire Prevention Association said, "in 2015, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 365,500 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,560 deaths, 11,075 civilian injuries, and $7 billion in direct damage."

This year's fire prevention week theme is "Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out" reinforcing why everyone needs to have an escape plan. The National Fire Prevention Association suggests that parents sit down with children and draw out an escape plan, and meeting spot in case a fire occurs. Once an escape route and meeting spot has been established then you should practice a fire drill at least twice a year.

Lockwood Firefighter Paramedic, Lindsey Lambert, says to prevent a house fire " I think people need to be super careful with overbearing their outlets. So if you use a surge protector and you have a million things plugged into one outlet I think you need to be really careful with that. That just overloads the circuit. In the winter time just be careful if you have too much stuff close together and if you have heaters close to things that can catch fire. Just be careful where you place things and make sure it's not all close together. You want a little bit of space so that heats not going to ignite a fire"

Lockwood Fire Department visited schools Monday, October 9th, and have a drawing for one child to be selected to be a firefighter for the day on Friday, October 13th. All the child would have to do is turn in a map of their house with all of their exit routes to the Lockwood Fire Department to be entered in the drawing.

Laurel Fire Department, in addition to their school visits, is hosting an open house on Wednesday, October 11th, from 6 to 9 pm. They will have their fire trucks out, a fire extinguisher demonstration, and more that the community can participate in.

The Billings Fire Department is having several open houses for their 7 stations from October 10th through the 18th. You can visit Station 1 on October 18th, Station 2 on October 10th, Station 3 on October 12th, Station 4 on October 11th, Station 5 on October 13th, Station 6 on October 16th, and Station 7 on October 17th. You can also call (406)-657-8423 to schedule a station tour.

  • LocalMore>>

  • October 8-14th is National Fire Prevention Week

    October 8-14th is National Fire Prevention Week

    Monday, October 9 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-10-09 21:01:46 GMT
    Sunday, October 8th, marked the start of Fire Prevention Week across the nation. This week has prompted fire departments to head to their local schools to teach children about fire prevention in their homes. The National Fire Prevention Association said, "in 2015, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 365,500 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,560 deaths, 11,075 civilian injuries, and $7 billion in direct damage." This year's fire prevention week theme i...
    Sunday, October 8th, marked the start of Fire Prevention Week across the nation. This week has prompted fire departments to head to their local schools to teach children about fire prevention in their homes. The National Fire Prevention Association said, "in 2015, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 365,500 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,560 deaths, 11,075 civilian injuries, and $7 billion in direct damage." This year's fire prevention week theme i...

  • The importance of cisco

    The importance of cisco

    Sunday, October 8 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-10-09 02:58:33 GMT
    You'll probably never catch Montana's newest fish species, but as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, cisco are the secret to those big fish you hope to catch.
    You'll probably never catch Montana's newest fish species, but as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, cisco are the secret to those big fish you hope to catch.

  • Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issues new rules on payday loans

    Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issues new rules on payday loans

    Sunday, October 8 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-10-09 02:54:37 GMT

    New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck. 

    New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck. 

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • October 8-14th is National Fire Prevention Week

    October 8-14th is National Fire Prevention Week

    Monday, October 9 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-10-09 21:01:46 GMT
    Sunday, October 8th, marked the start of Fire Prevention Week across the nation. This week has prompted fire departments to head to their local schools to teach children about fire prevention in their homes. The National Fire Prevention Association said, "in 2015, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 365,500 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,560 deaths, 11,075 civilian injuries, and $7 billion in direct damage." This year's fire prevention week theme i...
    Sunday, October 8th, marked the start of Fire Prevention Week across the nation. This week has prompted fire departments to head to their local schools to teach children about fire prevention in their homes. The National Fire Prevention Association said, "in 2015, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 365,500 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,560 deaths, 11,075 civilian injuries, and $7 billion in direct damage." This year's fire prevention week theme i...

  • Bozeman Health planning to build new outpatient care center in West Bozeman

    Bozeman Health planning to build new outpatient care center in West Bozeman

    Monday, October 9 2017 6:30 AM EDT2017-10-09 10:30:40 GMT

    Bozeman Health has announced the purchasing of nearly five acres of land for a new neighborhood outpatient care center. 

    Bozeman Health has announced the purchasing of nearly five acres of land for a new neighborhood outpatient care center. 

  • Montana teen killed in crash near Helena

    Montana teen killed in crash near Helena

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:01 AM EDT2017-10-09 07:01:24 GMT

    A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...

    A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Montana Avenue reopened after crash sends one woman to hospital

    UPDATE: Montana Avenue reopened after crash sends one woman to hospital

    Monday, October 9 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-10-09 17:18:53 GMT

    Billings Police are investigating a crash early Monday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.

    Billings Police are investigating a crash early Monday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.

  • Montana's top five most dangerous intersections are all in one town

    Montana's top five most dangerous intersections are all in one town

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-10-09 19:23:29 GMT

    Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions. 

    Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions. 

  • The Latest: At least 1 dead in California wine country fires

    The Latest: At least 1 dead in California wine country fires

    Monday, October 9 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-10-09 20:37:34 GMT

    MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):1:10 p.m. Officials say at least one person was killed and two others were seriously injured in fast-spreading wildfires in Northern California wine country. CalFire said Monday the death and injuries occurred in Mendocino County, one of several counties struggling to contain a total of 14 major fires burning out of control.
        

    MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):1:10 p.m. Officials say at least one person was killed and two others were seriously injured in fast-spreading wildfires in Northern California wine country. CalFire said Monday the death and injuries occurred in Mendocino County, one of several counties struggling to contain a total of 14 major fires burning out of control.
        

  • The importance of cisco

    The importance of cisco

    Sunday, October 8 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-10-09 02:58:33 GMT
    You'll probably never catch Montana's newest fish species, but as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, cisco are the secret to those big fish you hope to catch.
    You'll probably never catch Montana's newest fish species, but as Winston Greely shows us in this week's outdoor report, cisco are the secret to those big fish you hope to catch.

  • Laurel School District to present 20-year plan and bond election

    Laurel School District to present 20-year plan and bond election

    Sunday, October 8 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-10-09 01:22:19 GMT

    Laurel School District will be hosting a presentation on Monday evening to discuss their 20-year plan and bond election when voting begins this November.

    Laurel School District will be hosting a presentation on Monday evening to discuss their 20-year plan and bond election when voting begins this November.

  • Montana teen killed in crash near Helena

    Montana teen killed in crash near Helena

    Monday, October 9 2017 3:01 AM EDT2017-10-09 07:01:24 GMT

    A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...

    A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...

  • Your Health: exercise helps insomnia

    Your Health: exercise helps insomnia

    Sunday, October 8 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-10-09 02:49:04 GMT

    More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.

    More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.

  • Get spooked! Podcasts to get you in the Halloween spirit

    Get spooked! Podcasts to get you in the Halloween spirit

    Monday, October 9 2017 9:33 AM EDT2017-10-09 13:33:18 GMT

    Over the next few weeks we are highlighting some spooky podcasts that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

    Over the next few weeks we are highlighting some spooky podcasts that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.