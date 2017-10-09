October 8-14th is National Fire Prevention Week

New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
Laurel School District will be hosting a presentation on Monday evening to discuss their 20-year plan and bond election when voting begins this November.
Bozeman Health has announced the purchasing of nearly five acres of land for a new neighborhood outpatient care center.
A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...
Monday is the big day, Senator Steve Daines will host the Montana High Tech Job Summit at the University of Montana.
Billings Police are investigating a crash early Monday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.
Montana has one of the smallest state populations in the US, but the most vehicle fatalities in the country. In general, most fatalities occur in rural areas and highways according to Insurance Agency for Highway Safety, making Montana, unfortunately, a likely area for collisions.
MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):1:10 p.m. Officials say at least one person was killed and two others were seriously injured in fast-spreading wildfires in Northern California wine country. CalFire said Monday the death and injuries occurred in Mendocino County, one of several counties struggling to contain a total of 14 major fires burning out of control.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
Over the next few weeks we are highlighting some spooky podcasts that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.
