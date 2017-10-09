Get spooked! Podcasts to get you in the Halloween spirit

Do you think you can handle a scary story?

Over the next few weeks we are highlighting some spooky podcasts that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

The first featured podcast is called "Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked," produced by Snap Judgment and WNYC Studios It features real-life stories of the supernatural, told firsthand by people who can barely believe they happened to them.

Let us set up the first episode: a woman tells the story of a night she got frustrated with her boyfriend and went to her favorite place in the woods to clear her head. But this time, when she arrives, two men are sitting in their car staring at her. While a little alarmed, she decides to ignore them and continues into the woods, only to soon learn that they are following her. This is the story she's survived to tell...

