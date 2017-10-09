BREAKING: Montana Avenue closed after crash sends one woman to hospital

Billings Police are investigating a crash early Monday morning that sent one woman to the hospital.

Police say it happened around 1:30 this morning near Bohemian Music Body Piercing on Montana Avenue. They say the woman was driving eastbound on Montana Avenue when she hit a cement planter on the north side of Montana Avenue. She then lost control, spun and hit a parked car.

A person then noticed the crash and called to report an unconscious, 21-year-old woman was in the driver’s seat.

That person then removed the woman from the vehicle with the help of someone else. The woman wasn’t breathing, and they began taking lifesaving steps until medical personnel arrived.

Police say the woman has life-threatening injuries. They also say they saw open alcohol containers inside the vehicle, and alcohol is possibly a factor in the accident.

Montana Avenue will be closed from North 30th Street to North 28th Street until around 6 a.m.