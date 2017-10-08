Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issues new rules on payday loans

New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
Laurel School District will be hosting a presentation on Monday evening to discuss their 20-year plan and bond election when voting begins this November.
Laurel School District will be hosting a presentation on Monday evening to discuss their 20-year plan and bond election when voting begins this November.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Monday is the big day, Senator Steve Daines will host the Montana High Tech Job Summit at the University of Montana.
Monday is the big day, Senator Steve Daines will host the Montana High Tech Job Summit at the University of Montana.
New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...
A 16-year-old Montana teen has died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a gravel road near Helena. The Lewis and Clark County Coroner says Logan Guse, of Helena, was pronounced dead at the scene. We're told two passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol around 4:15 Saturday morning. The patrol says Guse was driving around a curve to the right and crossed the center line, before rolling sever...
New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief of staff for Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump called the Tennessee Republican last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election in 2018.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief of staff for Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump called the Tennessee Republican last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election in 2018.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday the federal government has issued an emergency declaration for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Panhandle following Hurricane Nate.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday the federal government has issued an emergency declaration for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Panhandle following Hurricane Nate.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Hurricane Nate has made landfall at the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph (74 kph).
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Hurricane Nate has made landfall at the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph (74 kph).
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Officials in Alabama and Mississippi say their states are starting to see impacts from the fast-approaching Hurricane Nate.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Officials in Alabama and Mississippi say their states are starting to see impacts from the fast-approaching Hurricane Nate.
Hurricane Nate is now expected to be a category-two storm when it hits the gulf coast. Forecasters believe Nate will make landfall southeast of New Orleans overnight.
Hurricane Nate is now expected to be a category-two storm when it hits the gulf coast. Forecasters believe Nate will make landfall southeast of New Orleans overnight.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health law.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health law.
An unusual smell prompted an evacuation and a hazardous materials response at a Baltimore high school.
An unusual smell prompted an evacuation and a hazardous materials response at a Baltimore high school.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has scheduled a special archery-only hunt for property in and around Roundup in an attempt to reduce the number of mule deer in town.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has scheduled a special archery-only hunt for property in and around Roundup in an attempt to reduce the number of mule deer in town.
Jace Killsback contends that he is still the rightful president of Northern Cheyenne Tribe after council members voted Friday to remove him from office.
Jace Killsback contends that he is still the rightful president of Northern Cheyenne Tribe after council members voted Friday to remove him from office.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence has left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem. The former Indiana governor flew in so he could watch Peyton Manning's jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday. But Pence didn't stick around long.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence has left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem. The former Indiana governor flew in so he could watch Peyton Manning's jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday. But Pence didn't stick around long.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
An unusual smell prompted an evacuation and a hazardous materials response at a Baltimore high school.
An unusual smell prompted an evacuation and a hazardous materials response at a Baltimore high school.
MSU Billings City College held an open house today. The event went from 10 am to 1 pm. This open house was an opportunity to tour the college, learn about various programs and see demonstrations from your field of study.
MSU Billings City College held an open house today. The event went from 10 am to 1 pm. This open house was an opportunity to tour the college, learn about various programs and see demonstrations from your field of study.
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.