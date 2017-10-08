Your Health: exercise helps insomnia - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Your Health: exercise helps insomnia

By CNN

More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.

Multiple studies indicate that physical activity can help you get to sleep faster and stay asleep longer without the risks associated with sleeping pills.

Exercise can help those with sleep apnea too.

Sleep apnea is a dangerous disorder than can cause a person to temporarily stop breathing at night.

One study showed that exercise alone led to a 25 percent reduction in sleep apnea symptoms over a three month period.

Disturbed sleep can do more than just leave you groggy in the morning.

It's a key risk factor for diseases and conditions like stroke, heart attacks, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity.

Doctors recommend that everyone get two and a half hours of aerobic exercise weekly.

Along with strength or resistance training a couple of times a week.

They say you should exercise at moderate intensity, meaning you can still talk but have to catch your breath every few sentences.

Experts say consistency is key.

Make sure you exercise regularly to get all the sleep related benefits.

