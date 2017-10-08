Laurel School District to present 20-year plan and bond election

New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
New rules on payday loans were issued this week. The loans, usually up to one-thousand dollars, must be paid back when borrowers receive their paycheck.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
More than one hundred million Americans suffer from insomnia but experts say exercise is a great way to beat sleep difficulties.
Laurel School District will be hosting a presentation on Monday evening to discuss their 20-year plan and bond election when voting begins this November.
Laurel School District will be hosting a presentation on Monday evening to discuss their 20-year plan and bond election when voting begins this November.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has scheduled a special archery-only hunt for property in and around Roundup in an attempt to reduce the number of mule deer in town.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has scheduled a special archery-only hunt for property in and around Roundup in an attempt to reduce the number of mule deer in town.
Jace Killsback contends that he is still the rightful president of Northern Cheyenne Tribe after council members voted Friday to remove him from office.
Jace Killsback contends that he is still the rightful president of Northern Cheyenne Tribe after council members voted Friday to remove him from office.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence has left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem. The former Indiana governor flew in so he could watch Peyton Manning's jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday. But Pence didn't stick around long.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence has left the 49ers-Colts game after about a dozen San Francisco players took a knee during the national anthem. The former Indiana governor flew in so he could watch Peyton Manning's jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday. But Pence didn't stick around long.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
An unusual smell prompted an evacuation and a hazardous materials response at a Baltimore high school.
An unusual smell prompted an evacuation and a hazardous materials response at a Baltimore high school.
MSU Billings City College held an open house today. The event went from 10 am to 1 pm. This open house was an opportunity to tour the college, learn about various programs and see demonstrations from your field of study.
MSU Billings City College held an open house today. The event went from 10 am to 1 pm. This open house was an opportunity to tour the college, learn about various programs and see demonstrations from your field of study.
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.