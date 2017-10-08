Laurel School District to present 20-year plan and bond election - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Laurel School District to present 20-year plan and bond election

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Laurel School District will be hosting a presentation on Monday evening to discuss their 20-year plan and bond election when voting begins this November. The proposed plan from Laurel's school district will be on the ballot this November to expand the district.

The school district is running a bond election due to a population and enrollment increase that was not foreseen until the year of 2022-2023. Here's what you need to know:

The plan involves remodeling the high school to add space as well as adding an auxiliary gym to the building. The district will also be moving the transportation department to the future 3-5 school site. Graff Elementary School will become a new district office and community building. West Elementary will turn into a K-2 school with remodeling and adding a gym as well as classrooms. A new 3-5 elementary school will be in the school bond election. The proposed site will be north of Eleanor Roosevelt Dr. and 8th street. The district plans to remove 5th grade from Laurel Middle School to allow more room for students from 6th to 8th grade. The current administration building in Laurel would be sold.

So let's talk about the cost.

The elementary general obligation bonds will cost $37,639,000. This would cost tax payers $89.34 per year on a $100,000 home. The high school general obligation bonds will cost $14,924,000. Tax payers would have to pay $35.98 cents per year on a $100,000 home. The total K-12 bonds that will be presented will cost $125.32 per year on a $100,000 home.

The Laurel School District will be doing a presentation Monday night at 6 p.m. in the Board Room at 410 Colorado Ave. in Laurel. This will be a great opportunity to ask your own questions about the bond election and proposed mill levies. For more information, visit www.laurel.k12.mt.us

