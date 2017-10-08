Immigration proposals includes changes in green-card system

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief of staff for Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump called the Tennessee Republican last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election in 2018.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday the federal government has issued an emergency declaration for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Panhandle following Hurricane Nate.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Hurricane Nate has made landfall at the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph (74 kph).
MSU Billings City College held an open house today. The event went from 10 am to 1 pm. This open house was an opportunity to tour the college, learn about various programs and see demonstrations from your field of study.
At times, it didn’t look pretty. But the Montana Grizzlies (4-2, 2-1) left Pocatello with the most important thing, a victory, as they beat the Idaho State Bengals (3-3, 1-2) 39-31.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Officials in Alabama and Mississippi say their states are starting to see impacts from the fast-approaching Hurricane Nate.
Hurricane Nate is now expected to be a category-two storm when it hits the gulf coast. Forecasters believe Nate will make landfall southeast of New Orleans overnight.
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is reaching out to Democrats to see if they "want to do a great HealthCare Bill" after Republicans have failed so far to fulfill their yearslong promise to repeal and replace the Obama health law.
An unusual smell prompted an evacuation and a hazardous materials response at a Baltimore high school.
The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."
The U.S. Postal Service will begin celebrating the Holiday season with four new Forever stamps featuring images that illustrate the themes of four beloved Christmas carols: “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Silent Night” and “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.” ...
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has scheduled a special archery-only hunt for property in and around Roundup in an attempt to reduce the number of mule deer in town.
Jace Killsback contends that he is still the rightful president of Northern Cheyenne Tribe after council members voted Friday to remove him from office.
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.
A man is in custody Friday after leading police on a high speed chase through Huntley.
