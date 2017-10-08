Immigration proposals includes changes in green-card system - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Immigration proposals includes changes in green-card system

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The demands sent to lawmakers Sunday call for limiting family-based green cards to spouses and the minor children of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.

The White House also wants to boost fees at border crossings, make it easier to deport gang members and unaccompanied children, and overhaul the asylum system.

But the demands could derail negotiations over the fate of hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump has given Congress six months to find a replacement for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

