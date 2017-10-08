Corker aide says Trump asked senator to run

WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief of staff for Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump called the Tennessee Republican last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election in 2018.

Corker aide Todd Womack also says Trump "reaffirmed that he would have endorsed" the senator, "as he has said many times."

That word comes a short time after Trump had claimed on Twitter that Corker had "begged" for a presidential endorsement, and when Trump said "NO," Corker "dropped out."

Trump tweets that Corker "Didn't have the guts to run."