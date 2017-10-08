Corker aide says Trump asked senator to run - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Corker aide says Trump asked senator to run

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief of staff for Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump called the Tennessee Republican last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election in 2018.

Corker aide Todd Womack also says Trump "reaffirmed that he would have endorsed" the senator, "as he has said many times."

That word comes a short time after Trump had claimed on Twitter that Corker had "begged" for a presidential endorsement, and when Trump said "NO," Corker "dropped out."

Trump tweets that Corker "Didn't have the guts to run."

  • LocalMore>>

  • Immigration proposals includes changes in green-card system

    Immigration proposals includes changes in green-card system

    Sunday, October 8 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-10-08 23:29:00 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. 

  • Corker aide says Trump asked senator to run

    Corker aide says Trump asked senator to run

    Sunday, October 8 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-10-08 20:13:17 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief of staff for Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump called the Tennessee Republican last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election in 2018. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief of staff for Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump called the Tennessee Republican last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election in 2018. 

  • Federal disaster aid headed to Florida, Alabama

    Federal disaster aid headed to Florida, Alabama

    Sunday, October 8 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-10-08 20:10:45 GMT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday the federal government has issued an emergency declaration for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Panhandle following Hurricane Nate. 

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday the federal government has issued an emergency declaration for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Panhandle following Hurricane Nate. 

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Immigration proposals includes changes in green-card system

    Immigration proposals includes changes in green-card system

    Sunday, October 8 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-10-08 23:29:00 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. 

  • Corker aide says Trump asked senator to run

    Corker aide says Trump asked senator to run

    Sunday, October 8 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-10-08 20:13:17 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief of staff for Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump called the Tennessee Republican last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election in 2018. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief of staff for Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump called the Tennessee Republican last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election in 2018. 

  • Federal disaster aid headed to Florida, Alabama

    Federal disaster aid headed to Florida, Alabama

    Sunday, October 8 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-10-08 20:10:45 GMT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday the federal government has issued an emergency declaration for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Panhandle following Hurricane Nate. 

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday the federal government has issued an emergency declaration for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Panhandle following Hurricane Nate. 

    •   

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Immigration proposals includes changes in green-card system

    Immigration proposals includes changes in green-card system

    Sunday, October 8 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-10-08 23:29:00 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration has sent Congress an immigration wish-list that includes overhauling the country's green-card system, hiring 10,000 more immigration officers and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. 

  • Corker aide says Trump asked senator to run

    Corker aide says Trump asked senator to run

    Sunday, October 8 2017 4:13 PM EDT2017-10-08 20:13:17 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief of staff for Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump called the Tennessee Republican last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election in 2018. 

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The chief of staff for Sen. Bob Corker says President Donald Trump called the Tennessee Republican last week and asked him to reconsider his decision not to run for re-election in 2018. 

  • Federal disaster aid headed to Florida, Alabama

    Federal disaster aid headed to Florida, Alabama

    Sunday, October 8 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-10-08 20:10:45 GMT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday the federal government has issued an emergency declaration for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Panhandle following Hurricane Nate. 

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday the federal government has issued an emergency declaration for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Panhandle following Hurricane Nate. 

    •   

  • Most Popular