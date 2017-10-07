Nate makes landfall near mouth of Mississippi - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Nate makes landfall near mouth of Mississippi

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Hurricane Nate has made landfall at the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said Saturday night that Nate is expected to make a second landfall along the coast of Mississippi on Saturday night and then pass over parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

The storm has weakened slightly and is moving north a little slower at 20 mph. Evacuations have been ordered along the central Gulf Coast and people are hunkering down as they wait on the storm.

