Hurricane Nate expected to hit Saturday night as Cat. 2

By CNN

Hurricane Nate is now expected to be a category-two storm when it hits the gulf coast. Forecasters believe Nate will make landfall southeast of New Orleans overnight.

It could bring wind gusts of up to 100 miles an hour from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle.

Some areas could be hit with up to 10-inches of rain, with serious storm surge and flooding. At least one-million people along the gulf coast could lose power.

Some areas in New Orleans are being evacuated and a curfew is imposed for Saturday night.

Nate will be the third hurricane to hit the US mainland in six weeks, following hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

    Saturday, October 7 2017 5:08 PM EDT2017-10-07 21:08:24 GMT

