Friday Night Blitz Highlights and Scores 10/6

Arlee def. Hot Springs, forfeit
Belt 48, Great Falls Central 14
Big Timber 41, Three Forks 0
Bigfork 13, Townsend 7
Billings Central 55, Havre 0
Billings Senior 41, Butte 22
Billings Skyview 31, Great Falls Russell 28
Bridger 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 18
Broadus 52, Lodge Grass 0
Charlo 66, Troy 8
Colstrip def. Poplar, forfeit
Columbia Falls 51, Ronan 6
Dillon 32, Frenchtown 15
Ennis 50, Park City 12
Eureka 56, Florence 20
Flint Creek 62, Seeley-Swan 16
Forsyth 66, Scobey-Opheim 36
Fort Benton 77, Rocky Boy 20
Hamilton 40, Butte Central 19
Helena 48, Bozeman 28
Helena Capital 24, Billings West 16
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap def. Broadview-Lavina, forfeit
Huntley Project 49, Wolf Point 0
Joliet 56, Lone Peak 21
Kalispell Glacier 37, Great Falls 34
Lewistown (Fergus) 28, Belgrade 14
Lincoln def. St. Regis, forfeit
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 43, Cut Bank 13
Manhattan 48, Columbus 8
Miles City 41, Glendive 14
Missoula Loyola 54, Anaconda 14
Missoula Sentinel 45, Missoula Hellgate 6
Noxon 49, Sheridan 14
Plains 34, St. Ignatius 12
Polson 16, Whitefish 10
Roundup 50, Conrad 0
Shelby 66, Glasgow/Hinsdale/Nashua 0
Shepherd 25, Baker 6
Sidney 21, Laurel 12
Stevensville 31, Corvallis 20
Twin Bridges 50, Victor 26
Valier 19, Big Sandy 7
Whitehall 29, Jefferson (Boulder) 14
Winnett-Grass Range 47, Shields Valley 44
