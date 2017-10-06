Crow Agency water restriction lifted, safe to begin flushing pipes

Wednesday, Crow Agency residents were told not to use any drinking water after one of two water treatment plants was vandalized.

Friday, Crow Tribe members held two meetings to discuss the results of water tests to see if the drinking water was damaged.

The water restrictions have been lifted.

Martin McComb, the Environmental Protection Agency on-scene coordinator said the water was safe.

After Wednesday's vandalism was discovered, Tribal Chairman AJ Not Afraid declared a state of emergency.

Friday, McComb said all tests came back below any level of concern.

He said distribution systems and key facilities systems have been flushed as a precaution.

McComb said if you plan to use water again, you should flush your own taps as well. To do this, just run water through them for about five minutes.

Crow Agency is asking you not to run water for longer than five minutes, because water supply is already low. While flushing, you may notice discolored water. This is normal. Once you flush water from your home pipes, it will be safe to drink.