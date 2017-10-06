Man steals Musselshell County fire chief's vehicle, leads police on pursuit

Jace Killsback contends that he is still the rightful president of Northern Cheyenne Tribe after council members voted Friday to remove him from office.
A man is in custody Friday after leading police on a high speed chase through Huntley.
The water shut down in Crow Agency remained in effect Thursday night. Residents were told not to drink or touch the water after the water treatment plant was vandalized.
Kids in Cody are getting free breakfast at two elementary schools. All of the students in each school are eligible. The pilot program is popular with the teachers and the students at Eastside Elementary School.
The Governor of Montana meets with locals and other officials at forum regarding carbon capture.
We are receiving reports into our newsroom of a fire at the old high school in Big Timber on 4th Ave.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has scheduled a special archery-only hunt for property in and around Roundup in an attempt to reduce the number of mule deer in town.
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.
Steven Neil Hopper, 29, of Billings was sentenced Thursday to 70 months in prison and three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of firearms.
The Crow Reservation implemented severe water restrictions on the reservation. One of their two water plants was broken into and vandalized early Wednesday morning, including damage from a shotgun.
Colin and Tiffany, of Delray Beach, Florida, first met in 2012 while shopping at a Publix.
Laurel Police Chief Rick Musson says that reports of a Laurel Middle School student carried a gun on campus earlier this week have not been confirmed.
