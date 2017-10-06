Man steals Musselshell County fire chief's vehicle, leads police on pursuit

A man is in custody Friday after leading police on a high speed chase through Huntley.

According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jerald Perman, the stolen vehicle belonged to Musselshell County's fire chief.

Trooper Perman says the initial stop that started the chase was for a minor speed violation, but the suspect didn't pull over and accelerated to speeds up to 95-MPH.

The trooper says the suspect lost control on Shepherd Road and fled from the vehicle. Police did not chase the suspect immediately due to him due to a report saying he may have had his concealed weapons permit.

The suspect was eventually arrested and will remain in custody until Monday or Tuesday.

The suspect will face a judge after official charges have been filed.