Pumpkin spice air freshener prompts evacuation of school

An unusual smell prompted an evacuation and a hazardous materials response at a Baltimore high school.
The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."
The U.S. Postal Service will begin celebrating the Holiday season with four new Forever stamps featuring images that illustrate the themes of four beloved Christmas carols: “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Silent Night” and “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.” ...
Wyoming’s new guidelines on arming teachers and volunteers in schools was unveiled in Cody Tuesday night. Cody’s school board reviewed the Wyoming Department of Education Guidance report. School Board members were given the report Friday, but told it was embargoed until late Tuesday.
LAS VEGAS - "We need to stop worrying about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims," one responding officer can be heard saying while responding to the shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. An account of radio activity between law enforcement and first responders during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 people and injured 500 more has been released via Broadcastify.
There are conflicting reports on the condition of rock legend Tom Petty, after he suffered an apparent heart attack at his home in California.
A gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 58 people as tens of thousands of concertgoers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Governor Steve Bullock has issued a proclamation ordering flags in Montana to be flown at half staff through sunset on Friday, October 6th. And, Montana and Wyoming leaders are sharing their thoughts and prayers following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.
The brother of the man who is behind the largest mass shooting in U.S. history says his family feels like an asteroid just hit them.
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Footage released by a Nevada prisons official shows O.J. Simpson sporting a ball cap, blue denim jacket, jeans and white tennis shoes as he regained his freedom.
We are receiving reports into our newsroom of a fire at the old high school in Big Timber on 4th Ave.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has scheduled a special archery-only hunt for property in and around Roundup in an attempt to reduce the number of mule deer in town.
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.
Steven Neil Hopper, 29, of Billings was sentenced Thursday to 70 months in prison and three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of firearms.
The Crow Reservation implemented severe water restrictions on the reservation. One of their two water plants was broken into and vandalized early Wednesday morning, including damage from a shotgun.
The water shut down in Crow Agency remained in effect Thursday night. Residents were told not to drink or touch the water after the water treatment plant was vandalized.
Colin and Tiffany, of Delray Beach, Florida, first met in 2012 while shopping at a Publix.
Laurel Police Chief Rick Musson says that reports of a Laurel Middle School student carried a gun on campus earlier this week have not been confirmed.
