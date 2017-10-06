UPDATE: Old Big Timber high school erupts in flames, fire crews have it contained

Fire crews in Big Timber are working to put out a fire at the old Big Timber high school this morning.

Big Timber Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kris Novotny says the fire started at 1 a.m. No one was in the building at the time.

While the fire appeared to threaten surrounding buildings, the fire was contained to the old high school, which is used as a storage space and has been empty since the 80's.

Two neighbors were evacuated, and a few homes have smoke damage.

Currently, all of the surrounding streets are blocked off, including W. 3rd Avenue, W. Fourth Avenue, McLeod Street, and Hooper Street. Crews say those road closures will stay in place for at least a few hours.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

We are receiving reports into our newsroom of a fire at the old high school in Big Timber on 4th Ave.

According to social media reports, fire crews are on scene.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will bring you more information on Wake Up Montana.