Water shut down continues in Crow Agency - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Water shut down continues in Crow Agency

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The water shut down in Crow Agency remained in effect Thursday night. Residents were told not to drink or touch the water after the water treatment plant was vandalized.

KULR 8's Briana Monte was allowed to walk into the plant Thursday and saw how badly the plant was vandalized. Workers were inside trying to fix electrical issues and pipes and the damage was not in just one place it was everywhere.

The environmental protection agency was seen at the water treatment facility today for testing. Crow Tribal Water Authority Director, Dayle Felicia, said they put water regulations for the whole town in case the water is contaminated. She said test results from Helena will determine whether the water is safe.

"We know that it's temporary," Felicia said. "It's important to comply with the rules, do what you're told for your own safety and your well-being, for your skin, children, elderly, diabetics, all of it. As long as people are doing what they're told. We're going to get through this just fine."

In the meantime, a lot of businesses are closed today including the school district. Water is being transported and distributed throughout the community with the help of Disaster and Emergency Services. DES Director Laura Rides Horse said they have been working diligently to get water to everyone.

"For the most part, they appreciate it because I was out there myself giving water out last night," Rides Horse said. "Alot of people told us thank you and they wanted to know when they could bathe again and wash their hands, but unfortunately, at this point, we can't tell them when."

Felicia said residents have been very understanding and have complied with the water restrictions. Rides Horse said businesses nearby have been donating water or even allowing people to take showers in their vicinities.

"Hardin has welcomed the Crow Agency community members to come and take showers at the community fitness center for free," Felicia said. "Normally, they charge two dollars."

Rides Horse mentioned that there are two water treatment plants. The tribal plant and the BIA plant. She said the tribal plant was the one that got vandalized, so if the water is indeed contaminated, the town will still be okay because of the BIA plant.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Water shut down continues in Crow Agency

    Water shut down continues in Crow Agency

    Friday, October 6 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-10-06 04:49:05 GMT

    The water shut down in Crow Agency remained in effect Thursday night. Residents were told not to drink or touch the water after the water treatment plant was vandalized.

    The water shut down in Crow Agency remained in effect Thursday night. Residents were told not to drink or touch the water after the water treatment plant was vandalized.

  • Free breakfast for kids at two elementary schools in Cody

    Free breakfast for kids at two elementary schools in Cody

    Thursday, October 5 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-10-06 03:16:31 GMT

    Kids in Cody are getting free breakfast at two elementary schools.  All of the students in each school are eligible. The pilot program is popular with the teachers and the students at Eastside Elementary School.

    Kids in Cody are getting free breakfast at two elementary schools.  All of the students in each school are eligible. The pilot program is popular with the teachers and the students at Eastside Elementary School.

  • Montana Governor Speaks at Carbon Capture Forum

    Montana Governor Speaks at Carbon Capture Forum

    Thursday, October 5 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-10-06 00:42:19 GMT

    The Governor of Montana meets with locals and other officials at forum regarding carbon capture.

    The Governor of Montana meets with locals and other officials at forum regarding carbon capture.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Water restriction for the town of Crow Agency

    Water restriction for the town of Crow Agency

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-10-05 04:58:59 GMT

    The Crow Reservation implemented severe water restrictions on the reservation. One of their two water plants was broken into and vandalized early Wednesday morning, including damage from a shotgun.

    The Crow Reservation implemented severe water restrictions on the reservation. One of their two water plants was broken into and vandalized early Wednesday morning, including damage from a shotgun.

  • In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting

    In viral Facebook post, Vegas officer opens up about concert shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 8:31 PM EDT2017-10-03 00:31:01 GMT

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.

    LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away.  One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.

  • Second racial slur written on college dorm door

    Second racial slur written on college dorm door

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 7:37 PM EDT2017-10-04 23:37:46 GMT

    It's been less than a week since the racial slur incident occurred at Sheridan College in Wyoming. On Monday night Lynelle Shakespeare took to Facebook again after learning her daughter's roommate was being targeted. 

    It's been less than a week since the racial slur incident occurred at Sheridan College in Wyoming. On Monday night Lynelle Shakespeare took to Facebook again after learning her daughter's roommate was being targeted. 

  • Man dies after being injured in a highway project west of Cody

    Man dies after being injured in a highway project west of Cody

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-10-05 03:43:29 GMT
    An Oregon man died in Billings after being injured in a highway project west of Cody. A falling rock hit Shane Powell in the head, and he was taken off life support at St. Vincent’s last Thursday. The project he was working on may save lives in the future. Wyoming’s Department of Transportation started the million dollar rock removal project west of Cody in early September. Their goal is to remove more than ten thousand cubic yards of rock. They’ve been  ...
    An Oregon man died in Billings after being injured in a highway project west of Cody. A falling rock hit Shane Powell in the head, and he was taken off life support at St. Vincent’s last Thursday. The project he was working on may save lives in the future. Wyoming’s Department of Transportation started the million dollar rock removal project west of Cody in early September. Their goal is to remove more than ten thousand cubic yards of rock. They’ve been  ...

  • Crow Agency warns residents to not drink town's water

    Crow Agency warns residents to not drink town's water

    Wednesday, October 4 2017 7:09 PM EDT2017-10-04 23:09:03 GMT

    Bureau of Indian Affairs is warning residents in the town of Crow Agency to not drink their water. 

    Bureau of Indian Affairs is warning residents in the town of Crow Agency to not drink their water. 

  • TRENDING: Florida couple marries after parking lot mistake

    TRENDING: Florida couple marries after parking lot mistake

    Thursday, October 5 2017 10:24 AM EDT2017-10-05 14:24:48 GMT

    Colin and Tiffany, of Delray Beach, Florida, first met in 2012 while shopping at a Publix.

    Colin and Tiffany, of Delray Beach, Florida, first met in 2012 while shopping at a Publix.

  • Special Mule Deer Hunt Scheduled for Roundup

    Special Mule Deer Hunt Scheduled for Roundup

    Thursday, October 5 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-10-06 00:35:25 GMT

    Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has scheduled a special archery-only hunt for property in and around Roundup in an attempt to reduce the number of mule deer in town. 

    Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has scheduled a special archery-only hunt for property in and around Roundup in an attempt to reduce the number of mule deer in town. 

  • National Rifle Association calls for federal review of "bump stocks"

    National Rifle Association calls for federal review of "bump stocks"

    Thursday, October 5 2017 3:41 PM EDT2017-10-05 19:41:41 GMT

    The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations." 

    The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations." 