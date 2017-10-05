Free breakfast for kids at two elementary schools in Cody

Kids in Cody are getting free breakfast at two elementary schools. All of the students in each school are eligible. The pilot program is popular with the teachers and the students at Eastside Elementary School.
The Governor of Montana meets with locals and other officials at forum regarding carbon capture.
Despite endeavors of many pet owners and animal groups, many animals are left displaced in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria As dozens of people and pets remain stranded, several animals groups like the Humane Society have sent rescue teams to help. Dave Pauli, the Senior Director of The Humane Society's Wildlife Innovations traveled to Puerto Rico to help evacuate animals and people.
Laurel Police Chief Rick Musson says that reports of a Laurel Middle School student carried a gun on campus earlier this week have not been confirmed.
The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."
The Governor of Montana meets with locals and other officials at forum regarding carbon capture.
The U.S. Postal Service will begin celebrating the Holiday season with four new Forever stamps featuring images that illustrate the themes of four beloved Christmas carols: “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Silent Night” and “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.” ...
The holiday season is rapidly approaching and with that, comes gift buying.
The Crow Reservation implemented severe water restrictions on the reservation. One of their two water plants was broken into and vandalized early Wednesday morning, including damage from a shotgun.
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.
It's been less than a week since the racial slur incident occurred at Sheridan College in Wyoming. On Monday night Lynelle Shakespeare took to Facebook again after learning her daughter's roommate was being targeted.
Bureau of Indian Affairs is warning residents in the town of Crow Agency to not drink their water.
Colin and Tiffany, of Delray Beach, Florida, first met in 2012 while shopping at a Publix.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has scheduled a special archery-only hunt for property in and around Roundup in an attempt to reduce the number of mule deer in town.
The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."
Wyoming’s new guidelines on arming teachers and volunteers in schools was unveiled in Cody Tuesday night. Cody’s school board reviewed the Wyoming Department of Education Guidance report. School Board members were given the report Friday, but told it was embargoed until late Tuesday.
Governor Steve Bullock has issued a proclamation ordering flags in Montana to be flown at half staff through sunset on Friday, October 6th. And, Montana and Wyoming leaders are sharing their thoughts and prayers following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.
A mother is outraged after her daughter sent her a picture of her dorm door with a racial slur written on a whiteboard.
For the first time since 2013, licensed wolf hunting will take place in Wyoming.
The founder of Playboy has passed away.
Wyoming’s black-footed ferrets and Yellowstone’s wolves may have inspired the return of wildlife to a new national park in Argentina. Organizers are calling it the largest reintroduction program in the Americas.
