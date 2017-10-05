Montana Governor Speaks at Carbon Capture Forum - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana Governor Speaks at Carbon Capture Forum

Governor Steve Bullock was on hand today at Big Horn Resort in Billings. He was part of a discussion on Montana's energy future. The Carbon Capture Forum was held at the resort and it gave a platform for discussions on energy, jobs and what leaders call “environmental benefits” of carbon capture.

According to the Governor, "At the end of the day we need to figure out ways to move our energy opportunities forward. One of those ways would certainly be by capturing the CO2 and using it for enhanced oil recovery and other things." He said Montana produces more oil in the state from enhanced oil recoveries than from wells.

The U.S. is the world leader in the capture of CO2 and it's use in Enhanced Oil Recovery, according to the forum's pamphlet. Governor Bullock said carbon capture will help with jobs, schools and family life. He said, “We need to be doing what we can, recognizing that both financial markets, consumer tastes, other things are changing and our climate is changing. We need to figure out ways to be making investments today so that we can continue to power, not just Montana, but throughout the west." He said if we can create both the EOR and carbon capture in Montana, we can keep engineering and mining jobs and he said it will be less impactful on the environment.

An energy blueprint on carbon capture was released about a year ago. The governor said they went across the state, receiving input from people, “It really was a combination of people coming together as opposed to saying let's just talk about what's happening today, where can we go tomorrow."

The governor told KULR-8 that carbon capture can help plant workers and Colstrip. He said carbon capture can help by, “Making sure that Colstrip or other energy producers have continued viability.”

Governor Bullock stated his belief on the future of coal as, “The future of coal is largely dependent on what we all decide to do.” He talked about how to commercialize the carbon facets of coal. He also said, we need to figure out ways to utilize carbon based fields that will be less intensive on the environment.

Energy and industrial companies, labor unions, and environmental and energy policy organizations, along with the governor and other officials, are hoping the federal section 45Q Tax Credit for Carbon Dioxide Sequestration will be extended and reformed. The 45Q tax credit was enacted as part of the Energy Improvement and Extension Act of 2008. It was amended by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.

The governor said, “Congress doesn't always move in way too many areas, but this is one where the aims ought to be the same and we ought to be able to get an agreement on this tax credit.”

