Montana Governor Speaks at Carbon Capture Forum

The Governor of Montana meets with locals and other officials at forum regarding carbon capture.
The Governor of Montana meets with locals and other officials at forum regarding carbon capture.
Despite endeavors of many pet owners and animal groups, many animals are left displaced in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria As dozens of people and pets remain stranded, several animals groups like the Humane Society have sent rescue teams to help. Dave Pauli, the Senior Director of The Humane Society's Wildlife Innovations traveled to Puerto Rico to help evacuate animals and people.
Despite endeavors of many pet owners and animal groups, many animals are left displaced in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria As dozens of people and pets remain stranded, several animals groups like the Humane Society have sent rescue teams to help. Dave Pauli, the Senior Director of The Humane Society's Wildlife Innovations traveled to Puerto Rico to help evacuate animals and people.
Laurel Police Chief Rick Musson says that reports of a Laurel Middle School student carried a gun on campus earlier this week have not been confirmed.
Laurel Police Chief Rick Musson says that reports of a Laurel Middle School student carried a gun on campus earlier this week have not been confirmed.
The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."
The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."
Four people in law enforcement were honored at Laurel City Hall tonight They were awarded for acts of bravery and valor, during a shooting in Laurel earlier this year.
Four people in law enforcement were honored at Laurel City Hall tonight They were awarded for acts of bravery and valor, during a shooting in Laurel earlier this year.
The Governor of Montana meets with locals and other officials at forum regarding carbon capture.
The Governor of Montana meets with locals and other officials at forum regarding carbon capture.
The U.S. Postal Service will begin celebrating the Holiday season with four new Forever stamps featuring images that illustrate the themes of four beloved Christmas carols: “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Silent Night” and “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.” ...
The U.S. Postal Service will begin celebrating the Holiday season with four new Forever stamps featuring images that illustrate the themes of four beloved Christmas carols: “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Silent Night” and “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.” ...
The holiday season is rapidly approaching and with that, comes gift buying.
The holiday season is rapidly approaching and with that, comes gift buying.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is strongly defending his use of private charter flights for government business, calling criticism of his travel "complete and utter bull---" that's based on politics.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is strongly defending his use of private charter flights for government business, calling criticism of his travel "complete and utter bull---" that's based on politics.
The Governor of Montana meets with locals and other officials at forum regarding carbon capture.
The Governor of Montana meets with locals and other officials at forum regarding carbon capture.
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Court records say the criminal proceedings for a Washington state man accused of a stabbing a cab driver to death will resume after he was found mentally fit to continue. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports19-year-old Jacob Corban Coleman of Puyallup is suspected of stabbing Gagandeep Singh, a cab driver who worked in Kootenai County in northwestern Idaho, on Aug. 28.
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Court records say the criminal proceedings for a Washington state man accused of a stabbing a cab driver to death will resume after he was found mentally fit to continue. The Bonner County Daily Bee reports19-year-old Jacob Corban Coleman of Puyallup is suspected of stabbing Gagandeep Singh, a cab driver who worked in Kootenai County in northwestern Idaho, on Aug. 28.
LOS ANGELES - Choked up from the beginning, Las Vegas native and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional and biting monologue Monday night following the massacre at country music concert the night before, the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.
LOS ANGELES - Choked up from the beginning, Las Vegas native and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel delivered an emotional and biting monologue Monday night following the massacre at country music concert the night before, the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. “This morning, we have children without parents and fathers without sons, mothers without daughters," Kimmel said, fighting back tears.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400.
MISSOULA, Mont. - The man who funded Whitefish's Two Bear Air, a rescue helicopter service credited with saving dozens of people through the years, found himself in the middle of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history. Mike Goguen and his girlfriend Jamie Stephenson were at the concert in Las Vegas when the mass shooting occurred, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 400.
The founder of Playboy has passed away.
The founder of Playboy has passed away.
Florida Georgia Line visited Tri-Cities for a concert at the Toyota Center but drummer Sean Fuller got an early start on the day.
Florida Georgia Line visited Tri-Cities for a concert at the Toyota Center but drummer Sean Fuller got an early start on the day.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A sheriff in northeastern Montana says his office and the FBI have communicated with the person suspected to have sent text and email threats that prompted schools to cancel classes on Friday and weekend events. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says in a statement released Saturday that the communication has been through written, "electronic means."
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - A sheriff in northeastern Montana says his office and the FBI have communicated with the person suspected to have sent text and email threats that prompted schools to cancel classes on Friday and weekend events. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says in a statement released Saturday that the communication has been through written, "electronic means."
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force. He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On September 14, 2017 at approximately, 2:13 p.m. Donovan Culps was taken into custody by members of the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force. He was taken into custody in Klickitat County, in the Goldendale, WA. area following a short pursuit ending in a collision.
It's not your average pet rescue.
It's not your average pet rescue.
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says an employee accidentally posted a meme on the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page depicting protesters being hit by a car on Monday. The post stated, "I don't wish harm on anyone...but protesters don't belong in the road!" with an illustration below that said "All lives splatter ... nobody cares about your protest."
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says an employee accidentally posted a meme on the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page depicting protesters being hit by a car on Monday. The post stated, "I don't wish harm on anyone...but protesters don't belong in the road!" with an illustration below that said "All lives splatter ... nobody cares about your protest."
The Crow Reservation implemented severe water restrictions on the reservation. One of their two water plants was broken into and vandalized early Wednesday morning, including damage from a shotgun.
The Crow Reservation implemented severe water restrictions on the reservation. One of their two water plants was broken into and vandalized early Wednesday morning, including damage from a shotgun.
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.
It's been less than a week since the racial slur incident occurred at Sheridan College in Wyoming. On Monday night Lynelle Shakespeare took to Facebook again after learning her daughter's roommate was being targeted.
It's been less than a week since the racial slur incident occurred at Sheridan College in Wyoming. On Monday night Lynelle Shakespeare took to Facebook again after learning her daughter's roommate was being targeted.
Bureau of Indian Affairs is warning residents in the town of Crow Agency to not drink their water.
Bureau of Indian Affairs is warning residents in the town of Crow Agency to not drink their water.
Colin and Tiffany, of Delray Beach, Florida, first met in 2012 while shopping at a Publix.
Colin and Tiffany, of Delray Beach, Florida, first met in 2012 while shopping at a Publix.
The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."
The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."
Laurel Police Chief Rick Musson says that reports of a Laurel Middle School student carried a gun on campus earlier this week have not been confirmed.
Laurel Police Chief Rick Musson says that reports of a Laurel Middle School student carried a gun on campus earlier this week have not been confirmed.