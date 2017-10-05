Special Mule Deer Hunt Scheduled for Roundup

BILLINGS — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has scheduled a special archery-only hunt for property in and around Roundup in an attempt to reduce the number of mule deer in town.

FWP has issued 120 either-sex mule deer hunting licenses specifically for the Roundup management season at $10 each for residents and $75 each for non-residents. The season will run from Nov. 10, 2017, through Feb. 15, 2018. Each hunter is limited to two special Roundup licenses, which are available on a first-come first-served basis starting Oct. 17, 2017, online or at any license dealer. The tags are valid only for the special Roundup season and on specific properties in and around Roundup. Hunters also must have a current Montana conservation license, base hunting license and bow-and-arrow license.

In addition, hunters must obtain permission from the Roundup city offices, 34 3rd Ave. W., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The city may assign hunters to appropriate sites.

Because of the proximity to homes and businesses, hunters are restricted to archery equipment.

The hunt will take place on property owned by the City of Roundup, Musselshell County, Irene Snortland and Green Oil Field Service. Maps detailing the hunt area and rules are available at the Roundup city offices.

Hunters are required to bag and properly dispose of the deer viscera and report their harvest to the Roundup city offices at (406) 323-2804.

For the past three years, FWP offered a similar hunt in and around Roundup. Last year, 160 available tags were purchased by 98 hunters who harvested nine deer. In 2015-16, 160 available tags were purchased by 103 people who harvested 34 mule deer. In 2014-15, 80 special Roundup deer licenses were issued and hunters harvested 11 animals.

City of Roundup and Musselshell County officials reported that, since the special hunts started, they have noticed fewer complains of vehicle/deer collisions and aggressive deer in town.

Here is a map of the areas open to hunting during the special Roundup deer season:



