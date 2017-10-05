Billings man brings aid to Puerto Rico

The Governor of Montana meets with locals and other officials at forum regarding carbon capture.
Despite endeavors of many pet owners and animal groups, many animals are left displaced in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria As dozens of people and pets remain stranded, several animals groups like the Humane Society have sent rescue teams to help. Dave Pauli, the Senior Director of The Humane Society's Wildlife Innovations traveled to Puerto Rico to help evacuate animals and people.
Laurel Police Chief Rick Musson says that reports of a Laurel Middle School student carried a gun on campus earlier this week have not been confirmed.
The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."
Four people in law enforcement were honored at Laurel City Hall tonight They were awarded for acts of bravery and valor, during a shooting in Laurel earlier this year.
The Crow Reservation implemented severe water restrictions on the reservation. One of their two water plants was broken into and vandalized early Wednesday morning, including damage from a shotgun.
LAS VEGAS - We continue to learn more about a mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 people dead and hundreds more injured. In addition to the grisly details of the Sunday night shooting at an outdoor concert, we are also learning more details about the heroic actions of first responders who ran toward danger rather than away. One of those first responders was Las Vegas Police Officer J. Van Dyke.
It's been less than a week since the racial slur incident occurred at Sheridan College in Wyoming. On Monday night Lynelle Shakespeare took to Facebook again after learning her daughter's roommate was being targeted.
Bureau of Indian Affairs is warning residents in the town of Crow Agency to not drink their water.
Colin and Tiffany, of Delray Beach, Florida, first met in 2012 while shopping at a Publix.
The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."
Laurel Police Chief Rick Musson says that reports of a Laurel Middle School student carried a gun on campus earlier this week have not been confirmed.
