Wyoming road project delayed until spring

The following is a Press Release from WYDOT.

Pavement rehabilitation project delayed to next spring on Wyoming 120 south of Cody

A Worland contractor is delaying the start of an 11-mile pavement rehabilitation project south of Cody to next spring.

Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody said the project is being shut down for the winter due to delays on other projects.

"The contractor will be on site starting the week of Oct. 16 to finish shaping the pit run sub-base on the sides of the highway, pulling up topsoil, installing delineator posts, and seeding disturbed areas. Delays of up to 20 minutes may occur during the work this fall," Frost said. "Paving has been rescheduled to begin in May 2018."

All work this fall is dependent upon favorable weather.

Chip sealing is scheduled in June 2018.

Prime contractor on the $3.6 million project is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland. The project begins at milepost 62.98 on Wyoming 120, about 18 miles south of Cody, and extends 11.2 miles toward Cody.

Frost said the work includes an inch of asphalt pavement leveling, a two-inch asphalt overlay, a chip seal finish, and minor slope flattening along the shoulder of the highway between Cody and Meeteetse.