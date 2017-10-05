National Rifle Association calls for federal review of "bump sto - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

National Rifle Association calls for federal review of "bump stocks"

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The National Rifle Association says the "bump stocks" device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."

In a statement on Thursday, the NRA says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law.

The organization which holds a powerful sway over members of Congress dismissed some of the initial response from lawmakers who have pressed for more gun control.

Said the NRA: "Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks."

The statement came from NRA leaders Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

