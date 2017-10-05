UPDATE: Laurel Police continue to investigate student with gun

Laurel Police Chief Rick Musson says that reports of a Laurel Middle School student carried a gun on campus earlier this week have not been confirmed.

Chief Musson tells KULR-8 that it appears the student did have a gun and pointed it in the direction of at least one student. But as far as investigators can tell the incident took place off school grounds Tuesday.

Chief Musson says he does not believe the gun was loaded at the time, but a loaded magazine may have been nearby.

Right now police have interviewed a number of people, but they are still waiting for possible victims to come forward before pressing charges.

On Wednesday, Laurel Superintendent Dr. Linda Filpula sent a letter to parents.

The letter reads:

This is Superintendent Linda Filpula calling to inform you of a situation involving Laurel Middle School students and provide you with accurate information. Today, we became aware of an incident that happened yesterday, Tuesday, October 3rd, after 4 p.m. No student was physically injured; however, this incident involved a child possessing a gun after school hours, on and off school property. Law enforcement is involved and actively investigating the incident. Again, no student was physically harmed, but we want to make you aware due to the severity of the situation involving a weapon. The safety of our students is of the utmost importance to us, as we know it is to you, too. We appreciate your concern for all of our students. We are unable to provide any additional information due to the ongoing investigations by school administration and law enforcement.

On Thursday Superintendent Filpula spoke with KULR-8 stating that the school's own investigation found that the student left campus after school Tuesday and went home where the student retrieved the weapon. Filpula says the student then brought the gun back to the edge of campus.

Filpula says that at no time was the gun brought into the school building.

According to the Laurel Middle School handbook... bringing a gun onto school property is classified as a "Level VI" offense.

Possession or use of firearms, dangerous weapons, or explosives Possession or use of alcohol, other illegal drugs, look alike drugs, or drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute Physical assault

Punishment for a first offense: