Laurel Police continue to investigate student with gun

Laurel Police Chief Rick Musson says that reports of a Laurel Middle School student carried a gun on campus earlier this week have not been confirmed.

Chief Musson tells KULR-8 that it appears the student did have a gun and pointed it in the direction of at least one student. But as far as investigators can tell the incident took place off school grounds Tuesday.

Chief Musson says he does not believe the gun was loaded at the time, but a loaded magazine may have been nearby.

Right now police have interviewed a number of people, but they are still waiting for possible victims to come forward before pressing charges.

On Wednesday, Laurel Superintendent Dr. Linda Filpula sent a letter to parents.

The letter reads: