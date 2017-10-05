TRENDING: Florida couple marries after parking lot mistake

A Florida couple is getting married after a mix-up in a grocery store parking lot.

Tiffany Joy first met Colin in 2012 while shopping at a Publix.

In the parking lot, Tiffany unlocked her white Jeep Cherokee from afar. When she got to her car, she noticed a stranger near her vehicle. She initially though someone was trying to steal her car, but then noticed the man was busy loading his groceries inside!

Tiffany then told the stranger the car was hers, but he didn't believe her at first. He had the same one!

After proving the car was hers, the two ended up seeing each other again.

Five years later, they're tying the knot!