Consumer alert: mom says son's toy Tonka truck caught fire

A Florida mother has a warning for other parents after she says her son's toy Tonka Truck caught fire.

Sheena Haney's family captured video of their three-year-old son's Tonka dump truck burning up in flames. Haney says the fire started when her husband tried to move the truck.

"He kept putting it out with the hose," she said. "And it just kept catching on fire, and the wheels just kept running."

Toys 'R' Us says a recall was issued on this truck in May 2017, but that was because of crash hazards, not fire hazards.

Haney says she was told by Toys 'R' Us "what happened to their toy was an isolated incident."

But in November 2016, another ride-on Tonka dump truck also burst into flames in the back of someone's truck in Washington.

Dynacraft, the company that makes Tonka trucks, did send an engineer to Haney's home to look at the truck.

Haney says this was an eye opener for her family, and they posted the videos on social media to warn other parents.

"We want all parent to know to beware if it's in your garage especially," she said. "Cause we were lucky enough our son wasn't on it and it wasn't in the garage."

Haney says the company will be taking the Tonka truck and reimbursing them.

The manufacturer was contacted to see if the truck has been pulled from stores, but there is no word on a response yet.